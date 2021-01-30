Sundance 2021: On the Count of Three

The film's airtight script, by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, starts with the central hook of two friends ready to shoot each other—their shared goal is to die by the end of the day. “I think about it all the time,” confesses Val (Carmichael) after Kevin (Christopher Abbott) sees the guns. “It brings me relief.” He's just broken Kevin out of a psych ward, after Kevin tried to commit suicide with pills days earlier, and Val feels like that means Kevin will do him a solid and die with him. This is the type of darkness that the movie is filled with from start to finish, and Carmichael knows that the audience will always be able to squint and see a heartwarming of two buddies who love each other. He doesn’t overplay either the immense heaviness, or the select bits of light that shine through and give “On the Count of Three” its vital dynamic. Carmichael mastered the opposite balance of heavy and light material with his underrated, thoughtful sitcom "The Jerrod Carmichael Show," and with his feature debut he shows just how capable he is with tone over 90 minutes.

"On the Count of Three" is propelled by its focused, cause-and-effect plotting—we don’t know what they are going to do with their time, especially after Kevin balks at shooting Val (he just needs a few more hours). Kevin has the idea to kill a doctor who wronged him as a young boy, and Val, being the supportive friend that he is, walks with him right up to the person’s reception desk. Carmichael films the moment in one shot, starting from Val's Jeep, into the building, up the elevator, and into an office. The shot is more showy for its length than it is its athleticism, but it's a sharp way to slowly build tension and give us more of their incredible banter, two components that this movie flourishes with all the way to its intense climax. It's then revealed that Kevin's target will only be coming in later in the day, giving Kevin and Val a more established timeframe. First they’ll live a little more, then they’ll shoot the doctor, and then they'll die. Simple as that.

There’s so much to adore about this movie, starting with the chemistry between Abbott and Carmichael. They blend their on-screen energy to create an instantly watchable, hilarious duo, their deep friendship established by the opening images of them amping themselves up to shoot each other in the face. Of the two, Abbott's highly sensitive Kevin brings more intensity than Carmichael’s muted Val, the duo ebbing and flowing between who wants to die the most but also who is the more irritated. And with Carmichael's brilliant sense for tone as a director, the story sprints to the darkest places of its ideas on mental health and depression—key subjects that are hardly discussed in the movie, because the guys have hardly verbalized it themselves. And then boom—Carmichael or Abbott hit with some perfectly timed piece of dialogue, based in their characters' neuroses, and the big laughs give us a time to catch our breath.