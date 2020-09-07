Venice Film Festival 2020: The World to Come, Dear Comrades, Apples

The most high profile film of the opening weekend of Venice 2020 was probably Mona Fastvold's tender "The World to Come," starring Katherine Waterston, Casey Affleck, Christopher Abbott, and Vanessa Kirby, also earning raves at Venice for "Pieces of a Woman," which we will cover here "out of" Toronto. Fastvold directs an adaptation of the book by Jim Shepard, co-written by the author and Ron Hansen ("The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford"). "The World to Come" will draw natural comparisons to "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" due to its subject matter but that implies that there is a (very small) limit of period romances with lesbian themes that viewers are somehow allowed, which is just patently silly. Fastvold's film succumbs to some screenwriting flourishes that I wish were slightly more nuanced, but all four of the key performances here are fantastic enough for the film to overcome its flaws.

It is 1856 on the frontier and Abigail (Waterston) and her husband Dyer (Affleck) live on a farm that's increasingly difficult to work as the seasons on the patch of the land they've chosen seem more brutal every year. They also lost a child and seem to have never quite recovered, turning their daily monotony into a way to fight off their grief. Abigail narrates "The World to Come" and it is only in her poetic, hyper-literate monologue that she comes to life. In her narration, Abigail is incredibly self-aware and poetic, saying things like "Contentment was like a friend he never gets to see" about Dyer and "I have become my grief" about herself. Another new neighbor will tell her, "I bet you're more accomplished in your writing," but it is this heightened literary quality to the abundant narration that will be the dividing point for how audiences respond to "The World to Come." At first, it felt false to me not because Abigail couldn't be such a writer but because she contained the kind of self-awareness and self-diagnosis that typically comes with years of therapy. But I got used to its poetry and the manner in which Fastvold's story is really one of that poetic passion being released from an internal monologue into external expression.

That happens for Abigail when she meets her new neighbors Tallie (Kirby) and Finney (Abbott). Tallie is the extrovert to Abigail's introvert, and she looks at Abigail in a way that one feels no one ever has in her life before. The two grow closer by geography, spending days together, but they also have an instant bond that eventually becomes physical and passionate. From the beginning, Finney feels more controlling and prone to violence than Dyer. These two haven't lost a child but have yet to start a family. One senses that Tallie may be afraid to do so not only for what it will do to her life but because of how she feels about her brutish husband.