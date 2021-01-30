Sundance 2021: In the Earth, I Was a Simple Man, John and the Hole

A deadly virus has ravaged the world and sent a doctor named Martin Lowery (a great Joel Fry) to a remote forest in search of a doctor in a research hub there who may have some answers. The hub is only reachable on foot, and Martin begins the journey with a park scout named Alma (Ellora Torchia), but the two encounter a man who appears to be living well off the grid named Zach (Reece Shearsmith). The travelers soon discover that Zach’s dangerous, convinced he’s found a way to communicate with the forest and the earth and all the things the mundanity of human existence has shrouded. Things get much weirder from there. Think “Annihilation” with more aggressive design and outright gore.

Working with cinematographer Nick Gillespie and composer Clint Mansell, Wheatley has made a film that becomes more and more unsettling with each scene while also maintaining a playful sense of twisted humor. It feels almost like they’re trying to mirror the panic of the world and the impact of forced isolation as the film spirals into its more surreal and psychedelic episodes—warning to anyone who needs it that this may set a record for flashing strobe imagery. It’s an aggressive, unsettling experience that will leave viewers shaken and trying to unpack what it’s all about.

So what's the answer to that? For me, “In the Earth” is about four people trying to put the world back together, to figure out what’s wrong and how to fix it, no matter what that takes, including new kinds of thinking and even sacrifice. It mixes science, religion, and the supernatural into a nightmare vision that recalls everything from “Annihilation” to “Event Horizon.” And Wheatley keenly understands that this kind of quest to figure out the impossible only gets better if it gets more and more confusing. I’m not sure yet what it all adds up to but the same could be said about where we are in January 2021. This isn’t just a pandemic movie, it’s a MID-pandemic movie. We all learned that the impact of isolation and an unknowable future can drive people insane and now Ben Wheatley has made a movie about that. It won’t be the last.