Sundance 2021: Searchers, R#J, First Date

The mystery of how to find your match one that a barrage of dating apps promises to solve. Whatever you're looking for—be it a casual hook-up, a soulmate, or a sugar daddy—there's an app for that. But how does it work? In “Searchers,” documentarian and single man Pacho Velez asked a wide array of New Yorkers, who use everything from OKCupid to Grindr to Seeking Arrangement. There are grousing old men, who lament that apps are the only way to meet anyone in these pandemic times. A meek fortysomething ponders what he wants in a relationship as a nosey co-worker intrudes on the interview. An elegant octogenarian who laments that fifty-something men aren't interested in her, while a pair of 19-year-old women frankly discuss the going rate for being a sugar baby. To Velez, they reveal their interests, turnoffs, and relationship goals, mostly while engaging in an inventive interview setup.

He's created a system that mimics the POV of a user's camera phone as they swipe through dating apps. We see the user's face, eyes narrowed as they peruse pics or ponder flirtatious DMs. They react in real-time to possibilities presented, swiping right or left. Velez reflects portions of dating profiles translucently on the screen, carefully cropping out faces and names that would identify a person. It gives his audience an uneasy front row seat to the snap judgment nature of online dating. Pressed to explain choices, some subjects get flustered while others appear to preform with shade or diplomacy. It seems they have all the power in this relationship. However, this peculiar position also allows the doc's viewers to sit in judgment of the parade of faces that appear before them. It's a clever move on Velez's part, but one that never advances much beyond this table's turn.

Occasionally, he'll take us out of these cramped screen interviews, unfurling B-roll of New York City in the times of COVID. Sidewalks still bustle, though they are not stuffed with tourist. Cabs whizz by parks, where people wearing masks sit alone or coupled up. And every single person is looking down at their phone. Of course, they may not be interacting with dating apps, but the Kulshov Effect of it all suggests everyone is looking for love online. Velez is. He even throws himself in the hot seat, alongside his mother, who really wishes her 40-year-old son would settle down already. Yet despite these shake-ups, there's no sense of progress in the film. Nothing happens.