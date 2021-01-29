Sundance 2021: In the Same Breath, Censor

“In the Same Breath” is Wang’s biggest documentary so far, and yet it has the undeniable guidance of Wang’s approach to storytelling. It is informative about what Wuhan was like during the first days when Coronavirus was spreading unbeknownst to the larger public, and incisive when it comes to government. (A shot of nine state-supported Chinese news channels, reading off a strict script in unison, is particularly chilling.) That sense of disinformation naturally leads to outrage, and a sense of horror. “In the Same Breath” is of course a tough watch, but it’s a must-see for its expansive, heartfelt perspective on this worldwide catastrophe.

What’s particularly amazing about this movie is the scope, and the poignancy that nonetheless defines numerous sequences that could fill separate documentaries. Wang covers both China and America with different experiences of medical workers, and those who have suffered terrible loss. Some passages in the film are lead by pure emotion, documenting the faces of healthcare workers as they share traumatic experiences from their jobs while fighting the virus. “In the Same Breath” can have a cathartic, watching people get things off their chest that has been buried by their duty, or forcefully by the government (in China, and in America). You can easily imagine the four-hour cut of this movie that focuses more on people's faces finally letting loose of some feelings, and that film would be just as great.

In other passages, Wang shares her outrage—however muted—with a strong dynamic of fact vs. fiction. While one might be aware of both COVID-19’s toll and also the fact people are denying, Wang makes a heavy, tragic statement about this disconnect of information by showing both parts in great detail. She is not a provocative filmmaker, but she does want you to sit with the pain of COVID, showing numerous faces of whose who suffer from something that countless others will write off as “just the flu.”