Sundance 2021: Luzzu, Hive, Fire in the Mountains, One for the Road

Born from a lineage of fishermen, Jesmark (first-time actor Jesmark Scicluna) goes out to sea every day on his luzzu, the traditional and colorful boats that give name to this story. His vessel has been in his family for generations, with countless repairs over the years of course, and features details that distinguish it: a pair of longing carved eyes and Jesmark’s baby footprint. But the waters are not the same anymore, and neither are the laws, which means there are less fish to catch and more regulations to follow. Tied to the water like salt itself, he can’t fathom the thought of doing something else, but he’s a father and his partner Denise (Michela Farrugia) demands he consider moving on. With pressure mounting, selling illicit catch for a kingpin is the only thing keeping him financially afloat.

Understated in a way that would make the gods of neorealism proud, the film is anchored by the alluring, underlying rage in Scicluna’s lived-in performance. Jesmark’s weathered face, piercing stare, and few words denote the pride he feels for his dying trade wrapped in the frustration of not being able to make a living any more. Faced with ravaging ways of the modern word, he must choose. Is he still a fisherman without his luzzu? Is he tarnishing the legacy of his father and his father’s father if he gives it up? Camilleri’s writing imbues every scene with great intentionality that feels organic to what the protagonist is undergoing internally, while cinematographer Léo Lefèvre complements with modest and spontaneous camerawork. It doesn’t hurt that the place inherently teems with old-world beauty. A ravishing portrait of tradition in transition, “Luzzu” brings Malta to the forefront.

Driving for her life, the woman at the center of Blerta Basholli’s auspicious tale of female resilience “Hive” is also struggling with the way ingrained customs operate in the 21st century. Set in Kosovo during the early 2000s, the movie is based on a true story. Amid the characters’ fight for autonomy, the director also tackles the open wounds of a deadly episode in the history of the young Balkan country.

Economic adversity has pushed Fahrije (Yllka Gashi) to look for ways to supplement the little income she gets from selling honey. She is a mother of two whose husband—like those of many other women in this small town—disappeared several years ago at the hands of Serbians. Her father-in-law, Haxhi (Cun Lajci), is the de facto head of the household, but his limited mobility prevent from being a provider. That’s a problem for the family, because in this extremely patriarchal society, the mere suggestion of a woman working outside of the home or learning to drive a car is taboo and equated with immorality. So when Fahrije decides to get behind the wheel and start a business selling ajvar, a red pepper spread, to a supermarket, the men in town turn on her and anyone who helps her.