Sundance 2021: Faya Dayi, Sabaya, Writing With Fire

Set in Ethiopia, “Faya Dayi” concerns the populace’s dependence on the region’s biggest cash crop—a leafy green vegetation known as the khat plant. More than an added line to the country’s GDP, the khat plant is a powerfully addictive drug wielded by the user to induce excitement or euphoria. While composing lyrical vignettes of the customers either lulled into ennui or roiled to violence, Beshir tracks the plant from harvest to marketplace, from field to dealer. And in the pirouetting hookah smoke, the sprinkles atop smushed food, and the slender branches fit to chew, she demonstrates how the drug is an all-encompassing fixation to her subjects’ daily lives. The adults, from mothers to fathers, warn their children against entering the khat’s gloomy cloud, even while they tap the leaves for their own consumption. For the younger clean generation, whom Beshir contrasts from their fantasizing stoned elders, the plant’s presence means less opportunities for school and love, and more reasons to leave Ethiopia.

Beshir eloquently maps Ethiopia's realities, which includes a violent government further repressing its people, onto an ancient religious parable of the khat plant’s origin. Though “Faya Dayi” captures a tapestry of subjects, including the 14-year-old Mohammed, an errand boy with dreams of reuniting with his mother in Saudia Arabia, leaving his hot headed khat-addicted father behind, the film mystically weaves in and around several nameless individuals. Such an approach could easily leave one feeling cold, disconnected from the people onscreen. But the wet lo-fi soundscape over Beshir’s evocative monochromatic compositions, slow-motion sequences, and curious tactile framing of laced curtains and narrow stone pathways mirror the hazy high of a country left rudderless. It strikes us at our core. Beshir’s assured debut is a spellbinding documentation of a self-destructive walking dream with few signs of an ending.

Controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic forces, the Al-Hol refugee camp straddles the Syria-Iraq border. While the camp is purportedly filled with only Daesh (ISIS) women and children, intel says the population also includes kidnapped Yazidi women (a kurdish ethnic minority), forced by Daesh men into becoming a sabaya (sex slave). By way of infiltrators—free Yazidi women who have volunteered to pose as Daesh by adorning black niqabs—implanting themselves in the fenced-in city of white tents, the Yazidi Home Center receives crucial information needed to recover these women and deliver them back to their families. Hogir Hirori’s harrowing “Sabaya” is a riveting, though often meandering story, about a select few working to reunite the families torn apart by an endless civil war.