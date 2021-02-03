Sundance 2021: The Pink Cloud, The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet, El Planeta

The rose-tinted gas that gives title to the movie can kill a person within the first 10 second of contact. It appeared without warning or clear origin, and, since it’s so deadly, when it arrives everyone around the world had to shelter in place exactly where they were. Luckily for Giovana (Renata de Lélis) and Yago (Eduardo Mendonça) the cataclysmic event caught them as they woke up in her apartment. With the prospect of being trapped together for years to come, what could have been a one-night stand between strangers turns into each other’s most crucial decision. The plot’s similarities to what we’ve collectively experienced are uncanny, from how all of our jobs and hobbies adapted to our new reality trapped indoors to how our relationships with others have become entirely virtual beyond our household.

Ambitious in her scope, Gerbase tracks this relationship to its lowest points, like the pair scheduling activities so they don’t have to cross paths, and then to the elation of renewed hope. In those dramatic ebbs and flows, she investigates what is unchangeably important to our spirits in order to endure even the most unimaginable events. De Lélis plays a woman angry at the universe for stripping her freedom, while Mendonça’s Yago refuses to acknowledge the tragedy of their circumstances. Her apprehension and his denial react explosively. Even if the entire story takes places in such a limited space, the filmmaker’s layered writing and meticulous execution to mark the passage of time keeps it consistently intriguing. We’ll never know what it would have been to watch this film without lived knowledge of what the characters are going through, but perhaps the strangest effect of “The Pink Cloud” is that, in comparison, it makes one grateful that our current situation isn’t so extreme in its direness.

Curiously, the third act of Argentine storyteller Ana Katz’s “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet” also involves a bizarre global occurrence that alters how people interact. Watching these two works back to back makes it impossible to not notice the similarities, not only in speaking about how we adapt, but in how it addresses the things that give us meaning. Laced with plenty of farcical humor, this black-and-white, succinct ode to simple, yet fulfilling living packs a delicate punch.

Upon meeting the kindhearted hero, Sebastian (Daniel Katz, the filmmaker’s brother), we learn that the source of his troubles is his dog, or better said other people’s discomfort with how it cries when left alone. His office job is also not pet-friendly, so he moves to the countryside. But as destiny throws him a curveball, his only option is to reinvent himself as many times as necessary. What ensues is a transient but poetic series of vignettes that take him away from the pretentiousness of modern living and into a state of contentedness—even when not everything goes as planned.