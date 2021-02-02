Sundance 2021: Ma Belle, My Beauty, The Blazing World, and Son of Monarchs

Hill's film feels like a leisurely stroll on a hot summer day. There's no rush to explain what exactly happened that broke up this tender trio. Instead, she allows us silent scenes where the two women take each other in, one with warmth, the other with anger. The chill melts as they tiptoe into casual conversation and a visit to the local market, where a montage of tasting and smelling is so enveloping you might feel the buttery melt of fresh cheese on your tongue. The past is not revealed in flashbacks but implied by the complicated emotions that swell over them in tugs of physical affection and stings of wounded reactions. Dinner parties and summer shindigs become emotionally fraught battlegrounds as Bertie pushes Lane away, yet cringes with jealousy when a sultry painter named Noa, (Sivan Noam Shimon) catches her eye.

The screenplay tenderly unfurls a sophisticated story of love, never letting the characters to be cheaply defined as right, wrong, or two-dimensional. Bertie's initial coldness is given context as Lane learns of her day-to-day in France; Lane's happy-go-lucky demeanor is complicated by reckless comments that cut deep. Meanwhile, Fred's plotline revolves around balancing his professional obligations with her marriage's wellbeing. Even Noa gets the opportunity to be more than a device for jealousy, revealing her emotional intelligence in a sparkling lakeside scene involving massage and passive-aggressiveness. The script and the pace give plenty of space for the characters to come to life, but Hill's cast deserves praise for accomplishing this with such allure and verve.

Newcomer Pepper-Cunningham shares a chaotic chemistry with Johnson, so that every moment they draw close it's hard to guess if they'll kiss or quarrel. Her outward openness plays as the perfect foil to Johnson's initial iciness. That façade crumbles in a fireside sing-along, where Bertie's passion and pain take flight as a rib-rattling performance. In that magnificent moment, you might think nothing hotter could happen in this movie. You'd be wrong. The Neanderthals who fear the conversation around consent will kill excitement in both the bedroom and in love scenes will learn a spicy lesson from "Ma Belle, My Beauty." Here, Sapphic sex involving unapologetic nudity and a strap-on is made all the hotter by whispered requests for consent. The sticky and sweet ecstasy hanging thick in the reply of "Yes" makes this movie the most titillating out of Sundance.