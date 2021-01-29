Sundance 2021: CODA, Summer of Soul

“CODA,” which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, is the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones, giving a true star-making performance after impressing last year on Netflix’s “Locke & Key”), a hearing daughter of deaf parents and sister to a deaf brother. She works every morning with her father (Troy Kotsur) and brother (Daniel Durant) to help keep their struggling Gloucester fishing business from going under, going to school smelling like fish to keep everyone happy. From early on in “CODA,” it’s clear that Ruby has long endeavored to make the people around her happy, often being the sign language interpreter for her family at the expense of her own interests.

Ruby breaks out of her shell in this unusual coming-of-age narrative with two changes—young love with a boy at school named Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo of “Sing Street”) and joining a choir class run by a teacher (Eugenio Derbez) who realizes that this young lady can really sing. Can Ruby find a way to balance her own dreams for the future and stay true to her family? Writer/director Siân Heder tells multiple stories here, placing familiar narratives like teen romance and an introvert coming out of her shell against a backdrop we haven’t really seen before—a deaf family in a fishing community. The contrivances and sitcom elements, particularly in the more traditional parts of the story, are undeniable, but they’re crushed by the movie's massive heart. You come to care deeply about these characters, especially the members of the Rossi family. Heder is comfortable presenting them in all of their flaws and strengths, allowing all four of them to feel fully formed by the end, making the inevitable emotional moments incredibly powerful.

Heder’s nuance with the Rossi family wouldn’t be as effective without stellar performances from all four actors who play them. Kotsur gets to a lot of broad comedy bits as the dad who lacks a filter, even via sign language, but he also really imbues his role with a deep sense of working-class sadness, watching his business fade away to crushing regulation and realizing things are going to change in every way. Matlin makes a welcome return to features with a natural, lived-in acting turn, and she absolutely destroys a late scene with her daughter about the day she was born that would crack the coldest heart. Even Durant gets more development than one might first think, and he too gets a major scene in the end that he nails. However, this is Jones’ film and she gives one of those young performances that feel like a pronouncement of someone who will be around for years. Think early Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, or Kate Winslet. She’s just great.