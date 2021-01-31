Sundance 2021: Jockey, Wild Indian, Superior

What matters most with a movie like this is the rider, and Clifton Collins Jr. is a great face to follow throughout. Including him in nearly every scene, the script gives us more of Collins than we’ve been able to see in previous roles, so there's an excitement off the bat in watching his familiar face go to such emotional depths, or in seeing him captivate extended shots that show him in action, during and after an exhausting ride.

His character Jackson is wise about his life's passion, and has that confidence when he talks to Ruth (Molly Parker), a horse owner who has known him for a long time. But Jackson is confused about a great deal of things in his past, including his own legacy when a young wannabe played by Moises Arias shows up and claims to be his son. This revelation, handled commendably with little melodrama from the script by Bentley and Greg Kwedar, leads the story to numerous reflective scenes, with Collins’ performance always feeling lived-in, and natural. There is an ease to this work, and if “Jockey” reminds more people of to his expansive talents, it’s a winner already.

"Jockey" leads with austerity far more than story, and there's just not a whole lot going on outside of Collins' work. In turn, its overt style becomes both its defining feature and its weakness. Bentley and cinematographer Adolfo Veloso use a great deal of sun-kissed, magic hour shots, many of which are impossibly beautiful and painterly (including one on a river, as Jackson sees horses playing while the sun sets in the distance), but they create an almost one-note statement, especially as these compositions are overzealously repeated. It more emphasizes how much “Jockey” finds pretty ways to say nothing particularly new, aside from contextualizing age, legacy, and mortality in a weary horse jockey's last ride. Pair that with the score, the kind that sounds like an 88-piece orchestra tuning up and could be easily be used in an overly serious jeans commercial, and "Jockey" has a grandiosity that it can only dream about. Though Collins is excellent, "Jockey" is a requiem with a considerably smaller range in comparison.

Premiering at the festival as part of the US Dramatic Competition, “Wild Indian” marks the directorial debut of Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.. It has the markings of a director still finding his full cinematic voice, often choosing screenwriting mechanics or indulgent atmosphere, but he has two strong performances in his leads, who make this a parallel character study with two strong faces. "Wild Indian" seeks to be poignant and audacious, and yet sometimes the script's clenched fist is more akin to a heavy hand.

