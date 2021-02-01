Sundance 2021: Playing With Sharks, Taming the Garden, Misha and the Wolves, Captains of Zaatari

From the outset, Aitken aims to capture Valerie’s adventurous edge. Among a bevvy of talking heads, Aitken nestles Valerie’s playful narration to explain how she first explored the seafloor by spearfishing for meals for her father, only to soon transition into the male-dominated world of competitive spearfishing. In this universe she had to be “stronger, sharper, better than everybody to make it.” It’s her go-getter personality on the circuit that attracts her future husband Ron to her, later leading the pair to quit their competitive careers to focus on documenting marine life, specifically sharks, for publications like “National Geographic.”

While “Playing With Sharks” is inherently Valerie's story, by way of Aitken repurposing Ron’s immaculate 16mm underwater footage, the documentary becomes as shared as the life this aspirational couple experienced. Aitken covers the pair’s work on the groundbreaking film “Blue Water, White Death,” and the blockbuster “Jaws,” the latter of which caused the couple to regret their accidental hand in the shark-hunting boom of the ‘80s.

“Playing With Sharks” has a heartbreaking underbelly. The vitriol towards sharks by an ignorant public—displayed in phrases like “the only good shark is a dead shark” or “God’s mistake”—is especially pronounced in the startling footage of these creatures’ deplorable deaths. It’s enough to bring you to the same tears that Valerie sheds. Aitken’s “Playing with Sharks” works as a remarkable environmentalist documentary that not only stands as a testament to a remarkable woman, but will make you see sharks in a totally different light.

Another documentary, this one hailing from Eastern Europe, dispels the notion that money doesn’t grow on trees. Unless you live in the country of Georgia, and the laborers employed by the country’s billionaire ex-Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili appear. Ivanishvili is sketched as a mysterious Gatsby figure buying up the biggest ancient trees, some scaling as high as 15 stories. His name consumes the locals yet we (and they) barely catch a glimpse of him. Rather we see and hear his effect unfurl upon the land: the bulldozer rumbling in the modest stream, a chainsaw’s grind shredding the timid air, metal pipes corroding into the untouched red Georgian clay, and the industrial smoke that crawls against the oil-painted wooded landscapes. If one were to snatch the trees from all the Renaissance paintings to populate their own zen garden, it’d be akin to Ivanishvili’s actions.