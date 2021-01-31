Sundance 2021: Knocking, Coming Home in the Dark

The better of the two marginally successful genre flicks I caught late at night on my couch this year comes in the form of Frida Kempff’s somewhat effective “Knocking,” a film that recalls great apartment horror films like Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” in its examination of fractured sanity.

Cecilia Milocco stars in what is essentially a one-woman show as Molly, a woman who is suffering the trauma of a horrible loss when she moves into a new apartment. Alone all the time with her grief, she starts to fracture further when she hears a knocking sound from the apartment above. She investigates and asks her neighbors, who all look at her like she’s crazy (and, of course, they’re all men), but the knocking intensifies and is joined by other unsettling sounds. Is someone trapped? Or is Molly going crazy?

It’s hard not to feel like “Knocking” is an effective short film stretched past its breaking point even at only 78 minutes, despite a strong central performance and sweaty sense of existential dread. Who hasn’t felt like there was something knocking at the back of their emotions at one point or another, probably more than ever in the last year? Milocco and Kempf smartly focus their storytelling on doubt as Molly herself starts to wonder if she’s going crazy or being gaslit. After all, the neighbors who claim not to hear the knocking are all men. And then a woman seems to be fleeing the building one night and is brought back in? What is going on?

I wanted “Knocking” to get more formally ambitious and reflect Molly’s tension and possible mental state in its visual language too, but there’s a sweaty claustrophobia to this film that’s effective, especially for those who haven’t left their apartment in a year.

A much different kind of horror unfolds in James Ashcroft’s brutal “Coming Home in the Dark,” a film that recalls other Sundance waking nightmares like 2017’s “Killing Ground.” It's one of those horror movies that seeks to investigate not the supernatural or unknowable but the true evil in the hearts of men, even those who have convinced themselves they're good.