Sundance 2021: How It Ends, Mother Schmuckers

Instead, the movie banks on and benefits from the catharsis of seeing our absurd reality played as a dark joke. Lister-Jones stars in the movie as Liza, a lonely woman with a list of regrets regarding the people she’s known in her life. She initially intends to just do a lot of drugs and go out of this world alone, but then she warms up to the idea of sealing her emotional wounds on this very special day, a beautiful and final day in Los Angeles. Liza has a friend who joins her as she ventures to visit some old friends, lovers, and family members, and it’s her younger self, literally, played by Cailee Spaeny, an idea that fits with the movie’s apocalyptic, outwardly “f**k it” attitude.

Getting some of its energy from ‘90s slacker movies and “Dude, Where’s My Car?”, the movie follows Liza and her younger self as they amble throughout a sunny and silent Los Angeles, the ease of their pace off-setting the context that the production was indeed made when everyone was indoors. There are no extras or non-cast bodies to be seen in the background, but instead a revolving door of funny people you’re thrilled to see if even just for a couple minutes, making for hit-and-miss comedy based on whether the score is overplaying its quirky comedic cues, or whether the duo's interactions with strangers and friends are charming enough. Sometimes the 85-minute movie benefits by just sitting with its moments, like a calming, five-minute scene where Jones and Spaeny listen to a musician sitting in the middle of the road, playing a song she wrote on guitar.

Even more so than a lockdown comedy, the script is more specifically a slightly under-baked, existential, walk-and-talk, with Liza interacting with Young Liza. One can even imagine watching “How It Ends” that this must have been the original script, before the lockdown forced Jones and Wein to update their locations. This is where the script gets a bit more ambitious, especially as it creates an emotional arc with Liza symbolically coming to terms with her past, but it’s also where the script gets weirdly overcomplicated. “How It Ends” never really hits the dramatic heights that it hopes it can balance with its broad comedy, and that’s even in spite of the formidable emotional work from Lister-Jones, who can be gleefully goofy in some sequences and then compellingly vulnerable in the next. It's a great vehicle for her, even if the movie is mostly struggling with giving her enough to do.