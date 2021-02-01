Sundance 2021: Cryptozoo, Strawberry Mansion, We're All Going To The World's Fair

Bella is a deeply eccentric woman, who lives in a remote, candy-colored house, wears a curious helmet, and won't let Preble enter until he's licked her ice cream cone. (This is not a euphemism.) Inside, he's shocked to discover decades of dreams recorded on the obsolete stock of VHS tapes. Poring through a lifetime of dreams, Preble is enchanted by a younger version of Bella (Grace Glowicki), who guides him through fantastical lands of Frog Waiters, Mice Sailors, and a growling Blue Demon (Birney). Along the way, Preble falls hard for Bella and learns the unnerving secret about how dreams are being manipulated by capitalist overlords. Like a Gilliam hero, Preble must break from the bonds of conformity and government control to chase his dream of love and freedom.

Though Gilliam feels a major influence to "Strawberry Mansion"s plot and its temporal slipperiness, the vibe of the film is more Michel Gondry. Audley and Birney paint their dystopia with the vibrant colors of children's books. The critters that frolic within dreams are clearly humans, topped with masterfully crafted--but oversized--animal masks. The machinery Preble employs is all obviously built from cardboard and paper cups painted silver. This willfully crafty aesthetic creates a world that is beguiling in part because it's obviously handmade. Our eyes are intentionally drawn to the artifice and the artistry, refusing to let us take anything for granted, inviting us to stop and smell the roses--or lick the ice cream.

The winsome visuals alone are enough for me to recommend "Strawberry Mansion." Yet within this enchanting aesthetic, Audley and Birney craft a compelling story that's mind-bending and heartwarming. The performance style of the cast is muted, almost as if Preble is afraid speaking too loudly might wake him from a wonderful dream. Instead of tearful scenes of bombastic romantic gestures, the love story is built in moments of blissful silence. Who needs a kiss with a soaring orchestra score, when you’ve' got a sunny day with a beautiful girl gently embracing a ghillie-suited Preble. The image is odd, but the tenderness is evident as she strokes his long synthetic grass. While the scene lingers on this simple action, we're invited to savor how much this affection means, even if we can't see our hero's eyes through the curious camouflage.