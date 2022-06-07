Cannes 2022: An Annotated Table of Contents

Video Dispatches

Cannes 2022 Video #1: Opening Night Welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Final Cut by Chaz Ebert



RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's first video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes commentary on the opening night screening of Michel Hazanavicius' "Final Cut," preceded by a speech from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cannes 2022 Video #2: The Mother and the Whore, Armageddon Time, The Eight Mountains, EO by Chaz Ebert and featuring Lisa Nesselson

Our second video dispatch features a Thumbs On the Street segment, and Paris Correspondent Lisa Nesselson's reviews of Jean Eusatche's "The Mother and the Whore," James Gray's "Armageddon Time," Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch's "The Eight Mountains," and Jerzy Skolimowski's "EO."

Cannes 2022 Video #3: Triangle of Sadness, Three Thousand Years of Longing, Hunt by Chaz Ebert and featuring Jason Gorber



Our third video dispatch includes a Thumbs On the Street segment, and Canadian Correspondent Jason Gorber's reviews of Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness," George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and Lee Jung-jae's "Hunt."

Cannes 2022 Video #4: Scarlet, Aftersun, One Fine Morning and YouMatter Studios by Chaz Ebert and featuring Isaac Feldberg and Jewel Ifeguni

Our fourth video dispatch includes a stroll along the red carpet, Isaac Feldberg's reviews of Pietro Marcello's "Scarlet," Charlotte Wells' "Aftersun" and Mia Hansen-Løve's "One Fine Morning," and Jewel Ifeguni's look at YouMatter Studios.

Cannes 2022 Video #5: Crimes of the Future, De Humani Corporis Fabrica, R.M.N. and IndieCollect's Call for Film Preservation by Chaz Ebert and featuring Ben Kenigsberg and Sandra Schulberg