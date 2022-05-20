Cannes 2022: One Fine Morning, Brother and Sister, Mariupolis 2

But now that I've seen Arnaud Desplechin's "Brother and Sister," which is competing, I'm even more curious. Perhaps having both "Brother and Sister" and "One Fine Morning" contend for this year's Palme would have been a bit too much, but the movies complement each other well. "One Fine Morning" is about a translator coping with her father's increasing debilitation from disease even as a new romance enters her life. "Brother and Sister" tells the story of two siblings who for 20 years have borne an irrational hatred for each other, until their parents' grave injuries in a road accident make mutual avoidance untenable. The protagonist's lover in "One Fine Morning" and the brother in "Brother and Sister" both happen to be played by Melvil Poupaud.



"One Fine Morning," shot on film by Denis Lenoir, is the more shapely and easier to like of the two movies. Léa Seydoux plays Sandra, a translator and single mother whose father, Georg (Pascal Greggory), was a philosophy professor. But he has Benson's syndrome, which has caused his mental acuity and vision to slip and led to the point where he can no longer live alone. Over the course of the film, Sandra and her mother (Nicole Garcia), who is divorced from Georg, keep moving him from one care facility to another, in the sort of ordinary but wrenching hassle that anyone who has watched a relative decline will recognize. And because Georg's life and career were entirely about thinking, it's almost as if he has already left. “I feel closer to my father with his books than with him,” Sandra remarks at one point.



But while all this is going on, Sandra finally makes a move with Clément (Poupaud), a cosmochemist and friend whose chemistry with her would be visible to the audience from the stratosphere. He also happens to be married with a son, and exactly whether the affair can or should last is a question Hansen-Løve answers, then reconsiders, then reconsiders again, without judging either party. "He can't be both your boyfriend and your friend," Sandra's daughter, Linn (Camille Leban Martins), tells her. "Don't overthink it," Sandra replies—which sums up the movie's sensibility perfectly. It's a film about learning to live with indeterminacy. Sandra's father is both there and not there. Passion may be real, but it is also situational.

