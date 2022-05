RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes a Thumbs On the Street segment, and Canadian Correspondent Jason Gorber's reviews of Ruben Östlund's "Triangle of Sadness," George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and Lee Jung-jae's "Hunt."