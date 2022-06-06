Cannes 2022 Video #8: Elvis, Godland, Tori and Lokita

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's eighth and final video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes Justin Chang's reviews of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis", Hlynur Pálmason's "Godland" and Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne's "Tori and Lokita", as well as a conversation with filmmaker Pamela Guest, who started SAG-AFTRA's Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee. This year's coverage is dedicated to two special people who left us too soon and who both loved movies, Ann Lautenslager and Taylor Long.