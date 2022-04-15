Cannes Official Selection Line-Up Overview with Digressions You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Art needn’t be competitive and cinematic transcendence can pop up where one least expects it. (I just thought I’d toss that in because I happen to believe it. But many editors—although not those at RogerEbert.com—remain convinced that the competitive section of a film festival is always where the real action is.)

The Cannes Film Festival is doing its level best to banish paper but on the sheet that I carry in my head, everything just announced looks delectably enticing at best and pretty-darn-intriguing at worst. Elation and inevitable disappointments are still relatively far off. I love this particular pre-fest limbo to which announcements of the films in other sections of the event—Directors Fortnight and International Critics Week—will soon be added.

The result will be more movies than any one human can possibly see in 11 days, but considerably fewer than the 2,200 submissions to the main event overseen by Fremaux and Lescure.

Pre-Covid, the Festival reliably attracted 40,000 registered participants. (Cannes is the world’s largest film market in addition to the artistic side). The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but the festival conferred a “2020 Festival Label” on movies that would have been shown had it been possible. These movies are still making their way out into the world with “Broken Keys” from Lebanon just opening in France on April 13th.

In 2021, the fest was held in July instead of May and—with masks and negative Covid proof mandatory but social distancing waived—official attendance dropped to about 20,000. Fremaux expects 35,000 participants next month, emphasizing that big swathes of Asia are not currently allowing international travel.

The population of Cannes is about 75,000. You’ll have to gather your own statistics on how many ridiculously overpriced handbags and jewelry items can be had in the boutiques that line the main drag, known as La Croisette. But it’s safe to say that local businesses are fond of people with discretionary income raised to believe that one cannot possibly own too many pairs of 600-Euro sneakers.