Cannes 2022: Crimes of the Future, De Humani Corporis Fabrica

Both films invite viewers to stare long, hard, and thoughtfully at the contours and horrors of our anatomy. Both are situated at the intersection of biology and art. And while your intestinal fortitude may vary, "De Humani Corporis Fabrica" is the one for which I'd most recommend not eating beforehand.



By Cronenberg standards, the much-anticipated "Crimes of the Future" is almost serene. His films have employed cancer metaphors before, but unlike "The Fly," "Crimes" raises the curtain on a protagonist who's already at something like stage four. It takes place in a world where pain is, for the most part, no longer felt, and it involves characters who must open themselves, in more than one way, to the possibility of potentially fatal new sensations and death. It's a film about acceptance of one's body and of one's artistic corpus, which for these characters—and for the director, the dean of body horror—amount to the same thing.



You definitely have the sense that Cronenberg, now 79, and making his first feature since "Maps to the Stars" in 2015, is looking back over his whole career to make a grand statement. The squishy special effects recall the bio-ports of "eXistenZ"; the strange eroticism of the lacerations here evokes the vehicular sensualism of "Crash"; Carol Spier's production design has the hallucinatory dinginess of "Naked Lunch"; a child produces a digestive solvent that seems chemically related to Jeff Goldblum's saliva in "The Fly." And when a woman sucks on the still-fresh, "Videodrome"-like incision on a man's abdomen, he is forced to slow her down. ("Careful," he says. "Don't spill.") In the sense that the new "Crimes of the Future" brings Cronenberg's career full circle, maybe the title's link to his early filmmaking has a meaning after all.



Shot in Greece instead of Cronenberg's usual Toronto, the movie, which Cronenberg also wrote, is set in a dystopian (but perhaps bleakly hopeful) future when human bodies have started to evolve in what we are told are "uncontrolled" and "insurrectional" ways. Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is simply ahead of the curve: His body has been producing random organs for years. This makes him an object of fascination for Wippet (Don McKellar) and Timlin (Kristen Stewart), who work at a clandestine government registry cataloguing new bodily formations.