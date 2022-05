RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's second video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes Thumbs On the Street segment, and Paris Correspondent Lisa Nesselson's reviews of Jean Eusatche's "The Mother and the Whore," James Gray's "Armageddon Time," Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch's "The Eight Mountains," and Jerzy Skolimowski's "EO."