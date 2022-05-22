Cannes 2022: Holy Spider, Forever Young, Aftersun

No, "Holy Spider" is not in any sense a movie that would have made it past censors in Iran, but it is inspired by a real case from the country. Roughly 20 years ago, in the city of Mashhad, a serial killer murdered 16 women, typically prostitutes. In the movie, Sharifi (Arash Ashtiani), a crime reporter who has taken Zodiac-like calls from the killer, says the murderer resents even being called that. The culprit believes he's not a murderer; he sees himself as "waging a jihad against vice," Sharifi says.



Much of "Holy Spider" splits its time between two perspectives. Rahimi (Zar Amir Ebrahimi) is a female journalist who was fired and subsequently stigmatized for reporting sexual harassment by her boss. She's also simply a woman in Iran, which means she has barely arrived in Mashhad before she is hassled at a hotel for trying to stay there alone. Rahimi believes there's a conspiracy surrounding the investigation, in the sense that the cops don't particularly mind that someone is killing prostitutes. The reason they haven't found any clues is that they aren't looking. Rahimi teams up with Sharifi to learn more.

But we as viewers already know who the killer is, because "Holy Spider" gives the other half of its time to the murderer himself, Saeed (Mehdi Bajestani), who continues his spree during breaks from being a seemingly capable father and husband. (In one of more sensationalist interludes, he and his wife have sex while the body of one of his victims is lying nearby, rolled up in a carpet.) By design, there's no mystery here. Indeed, when Rahimi goes undercover, it takes shockingly little time for the killer to find her.