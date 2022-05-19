Cannes 2022: Tchaikovsky's Wife, The Eight Mountains, Scarlet

There aren't many Russian filmmakers in the 2022 official selection. On March 1, the festival issued a statement saying that it would "not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government." It added, though, that it did "salute the courage" of "artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime." And clearly, Serebrennikov, who has spoken out against the war in Ukraine, is no friend of the Russian government.

The film, a historical drama, begins with Tchaikovsky's death in 1893 in St. Petersburg. In the sort of surreal fillip that has become one of Serebrennikov's hallmarks, Tchaikovsky's corpse actually revivifies and torments his wife one final time. Flashing back to 1872, the film speculates on the dynamics of their relationship. A fellow musician, Tchaikovsky's eventual wife, Antonina Miliukova (Alyona Mikhailova, carrying practically every scene even while having to contend with Serebrennikov's elaborate roving shots) is depicted as pursuing the composer (Odin Lund Biron) with a zeal that goes well past obsession. He tells her he's too old; he tells her he has financial difficulties. She pleads with him and even threatens to kill herself, adding, "Do let me kiss you so that I may recall the kiss in my afterlife."

Antonina's mother is unimpressed with her prospective son-in-law. ("He's no Mendelssohn," she scoffs.) But Antonina finally wears Tchaikovsky down, and they marry—to the astonishment of nearly all of Tchaikovsky's associates, especially the men. Multiple people warn Antonina to leave him. She'll of course have to share him with all of Russia; brilliance like his is too great for one woman to monopolize. Tchaikovsky apparently feels that the marriage might interfere with his creativity. But the reality, which Antonina seems oblivious to for some time, is that Tchaikovsky was gay, and any woman who married him was doomed to a sexless union even as she assumed the diminished legal status of wives in Russia at the time.