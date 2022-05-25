Cannes 2022: Decision to Leave, Tori and Lokita, Funny Pages

"Decision to Leave" borrows a certain amount of its déja vu structure from Hitchcock's masterpiece, and its did-she-or-didn't-she? plot evokes a well-known homage to it, "Basic Instinct." Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) is a Busan detective investigating the death of a man who has fallen from a mountain. The circumstances of the death are murky, and the dead man's wife, Seo-rae (Tang Wei)—who is Chinese and introduces herself by apologizing that her Korean is "insufficient"—falls under suspicion. She also becomes an object of obsession for Hae-joon. How their relationship plays out vis-à-vis the case eventually compels him to move away to a smaller jurisdiction, where, 13 months later, he meet Seo-rae again, in a market encounter that leaves Hae-joon's wife (Lee Jung-hyun) nonplussed. Seo-rae has a new spouse (Park Yong-woo). "I'm the next husband," he cheerfully introduces himself. And in this genre, being the next husband is never good, nor is being a detective who seems like such an obvious pushover.

This only scratches the surface of the film's many layers and twists, and it's safe to say that story is less relevant to the film's impact than Park's elegant, dreamy presentation, where the emotions of the characters are clear even when what's going on isn't. (Again, I don't trust anyone who claims to have fully followed this film at Cannes, where attention to details gets spread pretty thin over five-movie days.) A formal decision on "Decision to Leave" will have to wait until Mubi releases it down the road.

Early word indicates that critics see the Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes' "Tori and Lokita" as a return to form. Their last film, "Young Ahmed," awkwardly imposed their usual Dardenne ideas about empathy and human nature onto a character whose unflagging fanaticism did not seem to mesh with them at all. But "Tori and Lokita" reverts almost exclusively to their template, revisiting the subject matter of some of their earlier features—the human-trafficking plot of "Lorna's Silence"; the lives of African immigrants in Belgium, seen from within as opposed to from outside, as in their breakthrough feature, "La Promesse"—with slight tweaks in perspective.