RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes a stroll along the red carpet, Isaac Feldberg's reviews of Pietro Marcello's "Scarlet," Charlotte Wells' "Aftersun" and Mia Hansen-Løve's "One Fine Morning," along with Jewel Ifeguni's look at YouMatter Studios.