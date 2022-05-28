Cannes 2022 Video #6: Critics Roundtable

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's sixth video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is our annual critics roundtable featuring insights from Jason Gorber, Lisa Nesselson and Ben Kenigsberg.
