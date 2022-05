RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fifth video dispatch from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, includes Ben Kenigsberg's reviews of David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future," Lucien Castaing-Tayler and Véréna Paravel's "De Humani Corporis Fabrica" and Cristian Mungiu's "R.M.N.", along with IndieCollect president Sandra Schulberg's impassioned call for independent film preservation.