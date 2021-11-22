Home Entertainment Guide: November 2021

10 NEW TO NETFLIX
"21 Jump Street"
"Addams Family Values"
"Ali"
"Bram Stoker's Dracula"
"Last Action Hero"
"Let Me In"
"Moneyball"
"The Nightingale"
"A River Runs Through It"
"Snakes on a Plane"
10 NEW TO HBO MAX
"A Clockwork Orange"
"Contagion"
"Eyes Wide Shut"
"Full Metal Jacket"
"In the Heights"
"Land"
"Moonstruck"
"Pride & Prejudice"
"The Purge"
"Thelma & Louise"
15 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD
"The Audrey Hepburn Collection"
It's that time of year when studios release box sets that collect previously available titles for holiday shopping lists. If there's someone on your list who loves the work of the iconic Audrey Hepburn, still one of the most famous stars in the world, then this is an affordable collection of some of her most beloved films. It's not a special collector's edition release in that there are no special features or documentaries about her impact or career, just the movies to make the case that Hepburn still matters. The seven films included are: "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Funny Face," "My Fair Lady," "Paris When It Sizzles," "Roman Holiday," "Sabrina," and "War and Peace." All seven films come with a digital copy.
Special Features
None
"Candyman"
Nia DaCosta's reboot of the "Candyman" franchise became one of the most interesting films of the year by virtue of being incredibly divisive. There were some insightful pieces about the film on both sides of the aisle, which always makes for the most fascinating projects. I see both sides of the debate, although I do think a few too many people were quick to dismiss the remarkable craft of this feature, including some of the best sound design of the year. I also really admired the performances, particularly Yahya Abdul Mateen II, an actor who has been delivering every single time. Most of all, don't believe the hype from either side for this movie. See it for yourself and decide.
Special Features
ALTERNATE ENDING
DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES
SAY MY NAME: Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself.
BODY HORROR: We explore director Nia DaCosta's influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony's physical transformation means to the story.
THE FILMMAKER'S EYE: NIA DACOSTA: Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story.
PAINTING CHAOS: Filmmakers reveal how Anthony's artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago's vibrant art scene.
THE ART OF ROBERT AIKI AUBREY LOWE: Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film.
TERROR IN THE SHADOWS: A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends' cycle of violence.
CANDYMAN: THE IMPACT OF BLACK HORROR: A roundtable discussion moderated by Colman Domingo about the nuanced relationship Black Americans have with Candyman, the horror genre and the overall idea of monsters and victims.
"Deep Red" (Arrow)
Dario Argento and Arrow Films just go together. The collector's edition kings have released Argento films before and they saved one of the best for the holiday shopping season in the Giallo master's phenomenal breakthrough film in 1975's "Profondo Rosso," aka "Deep Red." David Hemmings stars as a musician who investigates a series of murders in this film that became a building block for the very definition of Giallo filmmaking. It's a work that's gotten more acclaimed with each generation, finally recognized as an absolute classic. And the Arrow set is a BEAUTY, filled with special features that includes a new restoration of the original Italian version and the export version. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the massive list below.
Special Features
4K BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
New 4K restoration of both the original 127-minute Italian version and the 105-minute export version from the original negative by Arrow Films
4K (2160p) presentations of both versions in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring originally and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative
Illustrated collector's booklet featuring writing on the film by Alan Jones and Mikel J. Koven, and a new essay by Rachael Nisbet
Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative
Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards
DISC ONE 4K BLU-RAY: DEEP RED ORIGINAL VERSION
Restored original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks*
Optional lossless 5.1 Italian soundtrack
English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
New audio commentary by critics Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson
Archival audio commentary by Argento expert Thomas Rostock
Almost three hours of new interviews with members of the cast and crew, including co-writer/director Dario Argento, actors Macha Méril, Gabriele Lavia, Jacopo Mariani and Lino Capolicchio (Argento's original choice for the role of Marcus Daly), production manager Angelo Iacono, composer Claudio Simonetti, and archival footage of actress Daria Nicolodi
Italian trailer
Arrow Video 2018 trailer
Image galleries
DISC 2 4K BLU-RAY: DEEP RED EXPORT VERSION
Restored original lossless mono English soundtrack
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
Archival introduction to the film by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin
Profondo Giallo – an archival visual essay by Michael Mackenzie featuring an in-depth appreciation of Deep Red, its themes and its legacy
Archival interviews with Dario Argento, Daria Nicolodi, Claudio Simonetti and long-time Argento collaborator Luigi Cozzi
US theatrical trailer
It's always a bit interesting to me when original series and films from streaming companies get impressive physical releases, which happened with both Mike Flanagan's "The Haunting of Hill House" and, recently, with the follow-up, "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Not as well received as the first project, "Bly" still has some hardcore fans who might be drawn to this release because of its special features, including commentaries on three episodes, one of them by Flanagan himself. For a physical release that only collectors are going to buy, it's a little slight, but I always like it when companies give their most loyal viewers something extra.
Special Features
Home for the Haunted: The Ghosts of Bly Manor – Featurette
Welcome to Bly Manor – Featurette
Audio Commentary by Director/Creator Mike Flanagan
Audio Commentary by Director Liam Gavin
Audio Commentary by Director Axelle Carolyn
"The Hills Have Eyes" (Arrow)
Wes Craven made waves after his debut "The Last House on the Left" when he went into the desert and came back with the stunning and terrifying "The Hills Have Eyes." The story of an average American family who breaks down in the middle of nowhere only to be beset upon by cannibals is a powerful vision of horror that spoke to hundreds of filmmakers who would try to copy its template. A much better film than you even remember, it's now presented in 4K for the first time with a brand new restoration in one of those lavish Arrow sets that includes an almost overwhelming amount of special features. Pick this up for the most twisted person on your Xmas list.
Special Features
Brand new 4K restoration of the film, viewable with both original and alternate endings
4K Blu-ray presentation in High Dynamic Range
Original lossless mono audio
Optional lossless 2.0 stereo and 7.1 remixes (original ending only)
Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
6 postcards
Reversible fold-out poster
Limited edition 40-page booklet featuring writing on the film by critic Brad Stevens and a consideration of the Hills franchise by Arrow producer Ewan Cant, illustrated with original archive stills and posters
Audio commentary with actors Michael Berryman, Janus Blythe, Susan Lanier and Martin Speer
Audio commentary by academic Mikel J. Koven
Audio commentary with Wes Craven and Peter Locke
Looking Back on The Hills Have Eyes – making-of documentary featuring interviews with Craven, Locke, actors Michael Berryman, Janus Blythe, Robert Houston, Susan Lanier, Dee Wallace and director of photography Eric Saarinen
Family Business – an interview with actor Martin Speer
The Desert Sessions – an interview with composer Don Peake
Outtakes
Alternate ending
Trailers and TV Spots
Image gallery
Original screenplay
Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
Delayed for the pandemic before being released this past summer, "Jungle Cruise" kind of already feels forgotten. Will audiences find it on Disney Plus and now on physical media? Maybe. It's an odd duck, a film that works best when director Jaume Collet-Serra allows stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to riff off each other and amplify their old-fashioned movie star chemistry. Less effective are the heavy CGI sequences that feel like they will age poorly. Once again, I admire Disney for continuing to value their physical media fans with a special edition that includes a cool pop-up mode and extensive special features.
Special Features
Jungle Cruise Expedition Mode – Climb aboard a ramshackle tramp steamer (or your own couch) to learn fun facts, discover Easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.
It's A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film's elements, from casting to makeup to the use of an ancient indigenous language, in creating the world that honors one of Disneyland's most beloved rides.
Dwayne And Emily: Undoubtedly Funny – Go on-set with the two stars, whose newfound friendship helped them project a natural onscreen chemistry. Although their characters challenge each other throughout the film, the actors make each other laugh. A lot!
Creating The Amazon – Explore the cinematic artistry involved in creating the world of "Jungle Cruise," including how Frank's boat coursed "dangerous" water in a tank in Atlanta, how a town was built in Kauai, and how a ferocious jaguar came to life, among other amazing effects.
Once A Skip, Always A Skip – Join a panel of "Skippers" at the Disneyland Resort as they reminisce about the rewards, challenges and surprises they've experienced while helming the world-famous "Jungle Cruise" attraction, and hear their advice to aspiring skippers everywhere!
Outtakes – Step behind the scenes of the production to catch the cast in a series of flubs, falls, foibles — and a whole lot of laughter.
Deleted Scenes
One of the best romantic comedies of all time, Steve Martin's 1991 hit is FINALLY available on Blu-ray after decades near the top of lists of the best films not to get an HD release. It only took 30 years. Martin wrote and starred in this love letter to the city of angels, a story of a weatherman who is pushed into a romance by the city itself. It's a hysterical and romantic look at fate that was inspired by Irish poetry as much as Los Angeles itself. It makes no sense that it took this long to finally be released on Blu-ray, but it's better late than never.
Special Features
Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
O2BINLA: Mick Jackson's L.A. Stories
"The Story of L.A. Story"
"The L.A. of L.A. Story"
Original Theatrical Marketing Materials
"La Strada" (Criterion)
Criterion's box set of the essential works of Federico Fellini is a must-own for cinephiles, but maybe you or a loved one are just getting into Fellini and don't want to open the wallet for his entire career quite yet. For those just dipping their toe in the pool, Criterion has broken out their Blu-ray release of "La Strada" for a standalone edition that includes the 4K digital restoration, an audio commentary, an intro by Martin Scorsese, a documentary about Giulietta Masina, and an essay by the great Christina Newland.
Special Features
4K digital restoration, undertaken in collaboration with The Film Foundation and the Cineteca di Bologna, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
Alternate English-dubbed soundtrack, featuring the voices of Anthony Quinn and Richard Basehart
Audio commentary from 2003 by Peter Bondanella, author of The Cinema of Federico Fellini
Introduction from 2003 by filmmaker Martin Scorsese
Giulietta Masina: The Power of a Smile, a documentary from 2004
Federico Fellini’s Autobiography, a documentary originally broadcast on Italian television in 2000
Trailer
PLUS: An essay by film critic Christina Newland
"Middle-Earth: Ultimate Collector's Edition"
If it's the holiday season then it's time for repackaging of movies that you probably already own. One of the most impressive box sets of the 2021 holiday shopping season is the Warner Bros. release that they're calling "Middle-Earth," which contains 4K editions of all six of Peter Jackson's films in the "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. They're packaged in a gorgeous, fold-out box set, including some (but not all) of the old special features and some new anniversary/reunion features listed below. Do you need to get these again? Definitely not if you bought the individual 4K releases last year, but if you still own them in standard and have 4K capabilities, this might be the way to go.
Special Features
Cannes Film Festival Presentation Reel
Alamo Drafthouse Cast Reunion
"The Fellowship of the Ring" (with Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin and Elijah Wood)
"The Two Towers" (with Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler and Viggo Mortenson)
"The Return of the King" (with Ian McKellan, Andy Serkis, and Peter Jackson)
Edson Oda's beautiful rumination on the meaning of life premiered at Sundance 2020 but wasn't released by Sony Pictures Classics until Summer 2021. It's still a tragically underseen piece of work, but I'm hoping more people find it when it places on year-end lists over the next few weeks. (And a Gotham nod for Breakthrough Director doesn't hurt.) Winston Duke plays a man who is in charge of a sort of purgatory, where souls must live for nine days before one is sent back to live a full life. Duke is amazing (as is Zazie Beetz), but it's Oda's vision of redemption and expression that keeps the film riveting. It's one of my favorite movies of 2021.
Special Features
The Making of Nine Days - Featurette
You can keep most of the adult-aimed action movies of recent years (especially the Ryan Reynolds one) but Martin Campbell simply knows how to do this kind of thing better than most, as proven by this relatively tight piece of escapist entertainment. Maggie Q stars as an assassin whose mentor (Samuel L. Jackson) is killed, sending her on a mission to figure out why and get revenge. Michael Keaton is fantastic as the potential bad guy and it's just an easy watch, a movie that's not going to break the mold but fits entertainingly within it.
Special Features
"Scars of the Past: Making The Protégé" Featurette
"Anna vs Rembrandt" Featurette
Deleted Scene
Theatrical Trailer
"Respect"
Remember this one? I think you will. As the Oscar season films shake out, I have a weird feeling that people are going to go back to Jennifer Hudson's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in this well-received biopic. My threshold for biopics of famous musicians was reached a while ago, but it's hard to deny how much Hudson throws herself into the role here, and it's the kind of part that the Academy typically recognizes. Watch it now before she starts winning all the awards.
Special Features
The Making of Respect
Becoming Aretha
Capturing a Legacy
From Muscle Shoals
Exploring the Design of Respect
"Scream" (4K)
Believe it or not, there's a new "Scream" movie coming out in just two months with the fifth film in this hit franchise (titled just "Scream" because originality is dead). The new flick will bring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette back to the series, but you should go see where it all began with a newly remastered 4K release of the classic, which also includes a new special feature with interviews with the key players, and screenwriter Kevin Williamson. "Scream" really changed the rules for the slasher genre, kickstarting an entire new kind of self-aware horror film that persists to this day. It's a great movie.
Special Features
NEWLY REMASTERED IN 4K
NEW "A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later' - a look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.
Legacy bonus content detailed below:
Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson
Production featurette
Behind the Scenes
On the Scream Set
Drew Barrymore
Q&A with Cast and Crew
What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?
Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films?
"Stillwater"
Matt Damon stars in this story of an Oklahoma father who moves to Marseilles when his daughter (Abigail Breslin) is convicted of murder and imprisoned there. As he works for her release, he forms a new family with a French single mother and her daughter. The thriller aspects of this film don't work for me (especially with how cravenly they riff on the horror of what happened to Amanda Knox), but the drama about an unexpected family of people from opposite sides of the world is interesting (and I think that's what that clearly inspired director Tom McCarthy more). Sadly, the thriller stuff gets a little silly in the end, but McCarthy is always a talented director. It's a decent rental, even if it's a bit of a disappointment given the pedigree of the filmmaker and star.
Special Features
An Alchemy of Viewpoints - Featurette
An American in Marseilles: The Locations of Stillwater - Featurette
With Curiosity and Compassion: Director Tom McCarthy
"The Underworld Collection"
Find the action fan on your holiday shopping list and pick up this massive Sony release that collects the five films in the "Underworld" series into one large collector's edition box with 4K transfers for each of the movies. Just the special features for the first (and best) "Underworld" are listed below, but each of the five films has an impressive selection of special features and spiffy 4K transfers. The five films are 2003's "Underworld," 2006's "Underworld: Evolution," 2009's "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans," 2012's "Underworld: Awakening," and 2016's "Underworld: Blood Wars."
Special Features - "Underworld" (each film is similar)
Theatrical & Extended Versions of the Film (both 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos)
Alternate Flashbacks (4K HDR)
Theatrical Trailer
Extended Version of the Film
Director & Cast Commentary
Fang vs. Fiction Documentary
7 Featurettes
Outtakes
Storyboard Comparisons
Music Video: "Worms of the Earth" by Finch