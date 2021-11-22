Home Entertainment Guide: November 2021

Buy it here

Special Features

None

"Candyman"

Nia DaCosta's reboot of the "Candyman" franchise became one of the most interesting films of the year by virtue of being incredibly divisive. There were some insightful pieces about the film on both sides of the aisle, which always makes for the most fascinating projects. I see both sides of the debate, although I do think a few too many people were quick to dismiss the remarkable craft of this feature, including some of the best sound design of the year. I also really admired the performances, particularly Yahya Abdul Mateen II, an actor who has been delivering every single time. Most of all, don't believe the hype from either side for this movie. See it for yourself and decide.

Special Features

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

SAY MY NAME: Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself.

BODY HORROR: We explore director Nia DaCosta's influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony's physical transformation means to the story.

THE FILMMAKER'S EYE: NIA DACOSTA: Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story.

PAINTING CHAOS: Filmmakers reveal how Anthony's artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago's vibrant art scene.

THE ART OF ROBERT AIKI AUBREY LOWE: Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film.

TERROR IN THE SHADOWS: A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends' cycle of violence.

CANDYMAN: THE IMPACT OF BLACK HORROR: A roundtable discussion moderated by Colman Domingo about the nuanced relationship Black Americans have with Candyman, the horror genre and the overall idea of monsters and victims.

"Deep Red" (Arrow)

Dario Argento and Arrow Films just go together. The collector's edition kings have released Argento films before and they saved one of the best for the holiday shopping season in the Giallo master's phenomenal breakthrough film in 1975's "Profondo Rosso," aka "Deep Red." David Hemmings stars as a musician who investigates a series of murders in this film that became a building block for the very definition of Giallo filmmaking. It's a work that's gotten more acclaimed with each generation, finally recognized as an absolute classic. And the Arrow set is a BEAUTY, filled with special features that includes a new restoration of the original Italian version and the export version. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the massive list below.