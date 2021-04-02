“Funny Face” eventually devolves into a series of moody but empty conversations about the biggest target of Saul’s anger: a disappointed father (Victor Garber) and his nameless son (Jonny Lee Miller), who needs dad’s money to convert a residential space into a parking lot. This conflicts develops into a film that's ultimately an unconvincing protest against gentrification, mostly because its vision of the city and its problems boil down to hand-me-down symbols and risk-adverse nostalgia. Until then, the movie feels like an urban symphony composed by a gifted mimic—writer/director Tim Sutton (not the actor, but rather the director of “Dark Night” and “Donnybrook”)—and performed diligently by his cast and crew. The director's gifted collaborators sometimes perk up this listless parable, but never enough to sell its second-hand fatalism.

Sutton's film shows us a mid-gentrified Brooklyn as seen by Saul, a rageaholic who’s become obsessed with the Knicks and their latest losing season. Listening to Knicks games and radio recaps understandably worsens Saul’s mood. He dons a mask, one that looks like the smiling man in Asbury Park’s now-iconic Tillie mural. And he makes a vaguely menacing phone call on the Coney Island boardwalk, a scene that, in a panoramic long take, suggests what the rest of the movie repeatedly confirms: “Funny Face” moves with Saul, even after he becomes involved with Zama. Zama’s perspective is considered, but not beyond the abstract, like when a suspicious boardwalk employee gives her the hairy eyeball as she slowly moves through a video game arcade. No reason is given for this passive hostility, not beyond her appearance (she wears a face-and-features-concealing niqab), which is barely enough to explain this scene’s latent tension.

To be fair: Sutton hints, in a couple of scenes, that Zama’s withdrawn character is more a product of individual reluctance than cultural insensitivity. She’s not her niqab, in other words, though that also defines her when she and Saul bump into each other in a cramped bodega. She tries to steal some pistachios, but he stops her. A tense moment passes after he offers to buy her nuts. The two strangers bond, and thankfully not in an overly precious meet-cute sort of way. Saul and Zama buy new Nikes, get a New York slice (oy vey), and even steal a Lincoln Town Car.