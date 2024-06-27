Roger Ebert Home
TV/Streaming

Home Entertainment Guide: June 2024

Brian Tallerico

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

"1917"
"Aftersun"
"Ali"
"Carol"
"The Conjuring"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"Fatal Attraction"
"Godzilla Minus One"
"Miami Vice"
"Wonder"

14 NEW ON BLU-RAY/DVD

"American Gigolo"

Paul Schrader has had a remarkable late-career resurgence after the low points of films like "The Canyons," bouncing back with the acclaimed thematic trilogy of "First Reformed," "The Card Counter," and "Master Gardener," and his latest film, "Oh Canada," which premiered at Cannes to positive reviews. It's amazing that Schrader still feels so vital to the American film scene given that one of his best films is nearly a half-century old, recently released in a gorgeous box set from the wonderful folk at Arrow. Remastering this phenomenal film, which features one of Richard Gere's best performances, is cool enough, but the Arrow people don't just do the tech thing - they load their special editions with new special features. This includes a new audio commentary and interviews with Schrader, Hector Elizondo, Bill Duke, Richard Halsey, and more. And the cover is one of my favorites of the year. Go get this one.

Buy it here 
 
Special Features

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION from the original negative by Arrow Films
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Original mono, stereo and 5.1 audio options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with film critic Adrian Martin
  • Brand new interview with writer/director Paul Schrader
  • Six Ways to Sunday, a brand new interview with actor Héctor Elizondo on detecting his character
  • The Business of PLEASURE, a brand new interview with actor Bill Duke on Leon's profession
  • Montages and Monologues, a brand new interview with editor Richard Halsey on putting American Gigolo together
  • The Non-Conformist, a brand new interview with camera operator King Baggot on American Gigolo
  • Man Machine, a brand new interview with music supervisor & KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox on the music of Giorgio Moroder
  • American Icon, a brand new interview with Professor Jennifer Clark on American Gigolo and the fashion landscape of the 80s
  • Original trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
  • Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket
  • Six postcard-sized reproduction artcards
  • Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Neil Sinyard, an archival article by Bill Nichols, and original pressbook materials

"Blue Velvet" (Criterion)

I love David Lynch's 1986 masterpiece, but I also love that Roger Ebert hated it. People often ask me what my favorite Roger reviews are, and his take on "Blue Velvet" is near the top of my list because it shows how singularly confident he was in his opinion, even when it went against so many of his colleagues. It's healthy for a critic to be in the minority now and then, reminding us how often one person's masterpiece is another person's stinker. Having said that, the Criterion edition of "Blue Velvet" is a beauty, importing the excellent special features from the standard Blu-ray release and now attaching them to the visually strongest version of the film to date, emerging from a 4K restoration overseen by Lynch himself.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, supervised and approved by director David Lynch
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Alternate original 2.0 surround soundtrack
  • The Lost Footage, fifty-three minutes of deleted scenes and alternate takes assembled by Lynch
  • “Blue Velvet” Revisited, a feature-length meditation on the making of the movie by Peter Braatz, filmed on set during the production
  • Mysteries of Love, a seventy-minute documentary from 2002 on the making of the film
  • Interview from 2017 with composer Angelo Badalamenti
  • It’s a Strange World: The Filming of “Blue Velvet,” a 2019 documentary featuring interviews with crew members and visits to the shooting locations
  • Lynch reading from Room to Dream, a 2018 book he coauthored with Kristine McKenna
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: Excerpts by McKenna from Room to Dream

"Bound" (Criterion)

How has it been almost three decades since "Bound"? And how cool is it that the Wachowskis' riveting debut is now in the Criterion Collection? A perfect pick-up for Pride Month, "Bound" is a captivating twist on the noir formula with Jennifer Tilly as the femme fatale who partners with an ex-con (played by Gina Gershon) to steal $2 million from her mafia boyfriend. Drenched in style, "Bound" is the kind of unapologetic, stylish film that one wishes the Wachowskis would make again. One of its highlights is the sweaty, moody cinematography by the great Bill Pope, who oversaw the 4K digital restoration for this release, which has been accompanied by an audio commentary and multiple interviews with all the key players, including Gershon, Tilly, and Lana & Lilly Wachowski.

Buy it here 

Special Features
New 4K digital restoration of the unrated international version, supervised and approved by cinematographer Bill Pope, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
Audio commentary featuring directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski; actors Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Jennifer Tilly; editor Zach Staenberg; and technical consultant Susie Bright
New video essay by film critic Christina Newland
Six interview programs featuring Gershon, Pantoliano, Pope, Staenberg, Tilly, actor Christopher Meloni, composer Don Davis, title designer Patti Podesta, and film scholars Jennifer Moorman and B. Ruby Rich
Trailers
English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
PLUS: An essay by scholar McKenzie Wark

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (Criterion)

Hunter S. Thompson found his perfect director in Terry Gilliam, who has always been a bit gonzo himself. The filmmaker understood that the only way to adapt Thompson's beloved 1971 novel about an insane trip across the desert to the drug-fueled oasis of the city of sin was to do so with the same take-no-prisoners style. The result would become one of Gilliam's most beloved films, even though it was initially greeted with a shrug. This one built an audience in re-release and on DVD and Blu-ray. And now it's being inducted into the 4K wing of the Criterion Collection, including a restoration overseen by Gilliam himself. The director is reportedly collaborating with Depp again, although I'll believe that when I see it (and, honestly, not sure I want it even then). We'll always have Vegas. Note: Thompson himself does a commentary on this film that you have to hear.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Terry Gilliam, presented in the aspect ratio of 2.39:1, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Three audio commentaries: one with Gilliam, one with actors Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro and producer Laila Nabulsi, and one with author Hunter S. Thompson
  • Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by Gilliam
  • Selection of Thompson correspondence, read on camera by Depp
  • Hunter Goes to Hollywood, a short documentary
  • Program about the controversy over the screenwriting credit
  • Profile of Oscar Zeta Acosta, the inspiration for Dr. Gonzo
  • Collection of artwork by illustrator Ralph Steadman
  • Excerpt from a 1996 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas audio recording featuring filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and actor Maury Chaykin
  • Documentary from 1978 featuring Thompson and Steadman
  • Storyboards, production designs, stills, and trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic J. Hoberman and two pieces by Thompson

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"

By virtue of being a bit less of an obvious cash grab than the last atrocious film in this series, and thanks to much lighter and better direction by Gil Kenan (along with fun supporting turns from Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt), the fourth "Ghostbusters" film is not half bad. Yes, that's faint praise for a series that has arguably produced only one good flick, but there's an '80s charm to this one that kinda works, playing more like a fun episode of the animated show than the weaponized nostalgia of the last one. I decided to include it in a monthly column consisting mostly of highlights because Sony treats the fans of this series well; there's a sharp transfer, deleted scenes, and audio commentary. I honestly wish I was one of them.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • Audio commentary with director Gil Kenan
  • Deleted and extended scenes
  • Easter Eggs Unleashed
  • Manifesting Garraka
  • New York, New Gear
  • Welcome to the Paranormal Discovery Center
  • Knowing the Score
  • Return to the Firehouse: Making Ghostbusters Frozen Empire
  • Buster: Capturing the Ghosts of Frozen Empire

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

It's hard to say exactly why the newest MonsterVerse Hollywood movie isn't quite as satisfying as the last. At first, it feels like there's just too much human junk that's hard to care about, but then the monster stuff gets going and feels cluttered, too. The spectacle of Adam Wingard's underrated last movie just isn't there, and it doesn't hold a candle to Edwards' "Godzilla" reboot. Still, I must admit to having a soft spot for the genre that makes even an inferior product like this one go down easy. Of course, it helps that no studio does the 4K home release for new Hollywood products like WB, giving the film the transfer and audio mix it needs to overcome its shortcomings through technical shock and awe.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • GxK: Day of Reckoning
  • Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved
  • Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King
  • Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth
  • Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth
  • The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids
  • The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle
  • The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio
  • The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid
  • The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour
  • The Imagination Department
  • The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World
  • The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior
  • Bernie's World: Behind the Triple Locked Door
  • Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

"Love Lies Bleeding"

One of the best films of 2024 is available on 4K Blu-ray exclusively from A24 itself, a company that is quickly becoming one of the best for physical media collectors. They understand that offering collector's editions through their own site is probably a smarter business practice than using middlemen like Amazon or retail stores. You have to go to A24's online shop to buy "Love Lies Bleeding," an unforgettable genre mash-up that features one of Kristen Stewart's best performances as a gym manager in a small town in the middle of nowhere whose life is changed by the arrival of a mesmerizing bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian. Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and Jena Malone fill out the cast of one of the most confident films of 2024, a movie that I suspect will only grow in esteem in the years to come.

Buy it here

Special Features

  • Filmmaker Commentary with Rose Glass and Co-writer Weronika Tofilska
  • "In the Land of Guns and Muscles"
  • "Sex, Steroids, and Codependency"
  • Behind the Scenes Photography by Beth Garrabrant, Anna Kooris, and Grace Pickering
  • Six Collectible Postcards

"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare"

Well, this one truly shocked me. Every few projects, Guy Ritchie and I connect (it definitely happened on "Wrath of Man") but my general aversion to his mediocre Netflix show "The Gentlemen" and the poorly-cut trailers for this one had me kind of dreading it. How could I have guessed that it would be one of Ritchie's best films, a light-on-its-feet, "Dirty Dozen"-esque war film about a group of impossibly handsome soldiers who were forced to operate in secrecy to sink a few German U-Boats near the start of World War II? Ritchie's film isn't perfect, but it's a shockingly easy watch, a movie that's just charming and entertaining enough to pass the time. Honestly, it's suave and enjoyable in a way that the increasingly noxious "Kingsman" series could learn a few lessons from.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • The Ministry of Filmmaking
  • Theatrical Trailer

"Monkey Man"

When it premiered at SXSW, Dev Patel's "Monkey Man" felt like the work of a new filmmaker trying to get as many ideas into one film as possible out of fear that he might not be able to make another. I expected it to be a hit given the audience (and generally the critical) response, but "Monkey Man" kind of disappointed in theaters (although still profited if you believe its $10 million reported budget). The fact that it didn't set the box office ablaze means there are many people out there who have yet to see it, and action has always been the strongest performer on the home market. So a lot of folks out there are about to discover this flawed but fascinating action flick, a movie that Universal has lovingly accompanied with special features about its production along with alternate openings & endings, deleted scenes, and an audio commentary. Like the movie itself, it's loaded. 

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • ALTERNATE OPENING
  • ALTERNATE ENDING
  • DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES
  • True Shakti
  • Mother's Death
  • Training Montage
  • Lucky Kid
  • Alphonso Death
  • Post Credit Button
  • A LABOR OF LOVE – First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel's unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw.
  • MONKEY MAN OF ACTION – In MONKEY MAN, Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel's stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured.
  • FATEFUL ENCOUNTERS – Throughout our hero's journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid's actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required.
  • ROOTS EXPOSED – MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life.
  • FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director/Actor/Writer/Producer Dev Patel, Producers Jomon Thomas and Sam Sahni, and Co-Producer Raghuvir Joshi

"Mute Witness"

I love when Arrow digs deep and unearths films that time seems to have forgotten. I can still remember seeing Anthony Waller's thriller in London when it premiered in 1995 and thinking it was announcing a major talent. Waller's mastery of tone in this story of a mute makeup artist who discovers a ring of snuff film producers is evident. Still, he never quite developed the career to match this gem. He's returned to oversee the 4K remaster for Arrow, and even delivered a new audio commentary, one of two on this loaded release. This is the kind of movie that I could see young people rediscovering and finally giving the attention it deserves three decades after its release. An excellent Arrow edition can only help with that. Note: One of the commentaries here is moderated by the critic Lee Gambin, who recently passed away. Pick this up in his memory.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • 4K RESTORATION approved by director Anthony Waller
  • HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Restored original lossless stereo soundtrack
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by writer/director Anthony Waller
  • Brand new audio commentary with production designer Matthias Kammermeier and composer Wilbert Hirsch, moderated by critic Lee Gambin
  • The Silent Death, brand new visual essay by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, examining Mute Witness and its relationship with snuff films
  • The Wizard Behind the Curtain, brand new visual essay by author and critic Chris Alexander, exploring the phenomenon of the film-within-a-film
  • Original "Snuff Movie" presentation, produced to generate interest from investors and distributors, featuring interviews with Anthony Waller and members of the creative team
  • Original location scouting footage
  • Original footage with Alec Guinness, filmed a decade prior to the rest of Mute Witness
  • Teaser trailer
  • Trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
  • Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
  • Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michelle Kisner

"One from the Heart"

What could I possibly say about Francis Ford Coppola's beleaguered musical that our very own Peter Sobczynski didn't put more eloquently in January when it got a theatrical release? Sony has released the "Reprise" version of the film with new special features about its tumultuous production. Coppola has been in the spotlight again for another troubled production in his divisive "Megalopolis" - why not pick this up as a precursor to that major theatrical event for cinephiles this Fall? According to Peter, you won't regret it.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • DISC ONE - 4K BLU-RAY: ONE FROM THE HEART: REPRISE
  • NEW The Look of One from the Heart
  • NEW The Cast of One from the Heart
  • NEW The Choreography of One from the Heart
  • NEW Reinventing the Musical: Baz Luhrmann One from the Heart
  • NEW One from the Heart: Reprise, Restoration Comparison
  • NEW 2024 Trailer
  • Francis Ford Coppola Feature Commentary
  • Optional English, German, English SDH subtitles for the main feature
  • BLU-RAY DISC – ONE FROM THE HEART 1982 CUT
  • The Making of One from the Heart
  • The Dream Studio
  • The Electronic Cinema
  • Tom Waits and the Music from One from the Heart
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Videotaped Rehearsals
  • Francis Ford Coppola Speaks to the Exhibitors
  • Press Conference at the Studio
  • This One's from the Heart Music Video
  • Stop-Motion Demo
  • The Tom Waits Score: Alternate Tracks
  • 2003 Theatrical Trailer
  • 1982 Theatrical Trailer

"South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut"/"Team America: World Police"

Man, I wish Trey Parker and Matt Stone would make more movies. Maybe they're scared of a comedy world that has seemingly changed since the release of the only "South Park" film and the unforgettable action spoof "Team America." Still, they have proven they can navigate potentially problematic waters. Until they're willing to dive in again, we have the 25th anniversary 4K release of one of the funniest movies ever made, a hysterical musical spoof that's simply one of the best animated movies of its era. I find "Team America" a little inferior, but I understand those who love it, and they can now own it on 4K for the first time, too. Go buy these. So they'll make another one.

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • Disc 1: Theatrical Version
  • Disc 2: Sing-A-Long Version
    • Audio Commentary
    • What Would Brian Boitano Do? Music Video
    • Theatrical Trailers

"The Underground Railroad" (Criterion)

This is quite simply one of the best TV mini-series of all time, a project that feels like it grows in critical esteem with each passing year. Including it in the Criterion Collection was a brilliant idea, pulling it from where it's arguably buried on a Prime Video menu to a prominent place in collections. Not only do they present the episodes in gorgeous 4K, but they've also included never-before-seen features like a new commentary and a new graphic-novel adaptation of an unfilmed chapter. They also include the stunning "The Gaze," a companion to the project that's a captivating work of art on its own. This is one of the best Blu-ray releases of the year to date. 

Buy it here 

Special Features

  • 4K digital master, approved by cowriter-director Barry Jenkins, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack
  • Alternate stereo soundtrack
  • New audio commentary featuring Jenkins and, on select chapters, cinematographer James Laxton and lead editor Joi McMillon, with an introduction by the director
  • New graphic-novel adaptation of “Genesis,” an unfilmed chapter of The Underground Railroad written by Jenkins and Nathan C. Parker, drawn by Valentine De Landro, with an introduction by Jenkins
  • The Gaze, a companion film by Jenkins, with a new introduction by the director
  • Deleted scenes, with a statement by Jenkins
  • Seven teasers made by Jenkins, with a new introduction by the director
  • Building “The Underground Railroad,” a short program featuring Jenkins and production designer Mark Friedberg discussing the creation of the train-station sets
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Angelica Jade Bastién
Brian Tallerico
Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Managing Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The Playlist, The New York Times, and GQ, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

A Quiet Place: Day One
Brian Tallerico
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1
Robert Daniels
Kinds of Kindness
Brian Tallerico
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge
Nandini Balial
Janet Planet
Jourdain Searles
Fancy Dance
Jourdain Searles

Comments

comments powered by Disqus