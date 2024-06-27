Home Entertainment Guide: June 2024

"Bound" (Criterion)

How has it been almost three decades since "Bound"? And how cool is it that the Wachowskis' riveting debut is now in the Criterion Collection? A perfect pick-up for Pride Month, "Bound" is a captivating twist on the noir formula with Jennifer Tilly as the femme fatale who partners with an ex-con (played by Gina Gershon) to steal $2 million from her mafia boyfriend. Drenched in style, "Bound" is the kind of unapologetic, stylish film that one wishes the Wachowskis would make again. One of its highlights is the sweaty, moody cinematography by the great Bill Pope, who oversaw the 4K digital restoration for this release, which has been accompanied by an audio commentary and multiple interviews with all the key players, including Gershon, Tilly, and Lana & Lilly Wachowski.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration of the unrated international version, supervised and approved by cinematographer Bill Pope, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski; actors Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, and Jennifer Tilly; editor Zach Staenberg; and technical consultant Susie Bright

New video essay by film critic Christina Newland

Six interview programs featuring Gershon, Pantoliano, Pope, Staenberg, Tilly, actor Christopher Meloni, composer Don Davis, title designer Patti Podesta, and film scholars Jennifer Moorman and B. Ruby Rich

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by scholar McKenzie Wark

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (Criterion)

Hunter S. Thompson found his perfect director in Terry Gilliam, who has always been a bit gonzo himself. The filmmaker understood that the only way to adapt Thompson's beloved 1971 novel about an insane trip across the desert to the drug-fueled oasis of the city of sin was to do so with the same take-no-prisoners style. The result would become one of Gilliam's most beloved films, even though it was initially greeted with a shrug. This one built an audience in re-release and on DVD and Blu-ray. And now it's being inducted into the 4K wing of the Criterion Collection, including a restoration overseen by Gilliam himself. The director is reportedly collaborating with Depp again, although I'll believe that when I see it (and, honestly, not sure I want it even then). We'll always have Vegas. Note: Thompson himself does a commentary on this film that you have to hear.