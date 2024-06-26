The Best Films of 2024 So Far

Now streaming on:

“I Saw the TV Glow”

The malevolence of Mr. Melancholy, the moon-faced antagonist in “The Pink Opaque,” a TV show that entrances ostracized teens Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddie (Brigette Lundy-Paine), resides in his power to blur the truth and rid his adversaries of their inner strength. Mr. Melancholy, a final boss in this monster-of-the-week realm, embodies the inner turmoil that plagues characters in Jane Schoenbrun’s neon-coated, musically rich, ‘90s-set masterpiece. This unequivocally trans allegory contends with the suffocating artificiality of suburban life, of the soul-corroding fake smiles in spaces where a façade of normalcy is cultivated at the expense of those who don’t fit within its rigid archetypes. In trying to mold himself to his environment, Owen betrays himself. There’s a lifeline in the episodes Maddie records onto VHS tapes for him, but eventually, living vicariously through fiction won’t suffice.

Much has been said about whether the final moments in “I Saw the TV Glow” read bleak, even if Schoenbrun believes them to be hopeful in a “darkest before the dawn” manner. That hope is in the messages written in chalk on the street and not on those plastered on the walls of their high school, in the hope that a TV show can reveal something neither of them can yet speak into concrete words. It’s in the wish that the unbearable pain that tortures them can give way to a rebirth of the self.

One of the most audacious American works of the decade, in both style and substance, Schoenbrun’s latest at once breaks new ground and reaches for timelessness as a cinematic text to be dissected for years to come. – Carlos Aguilar

Now streaming on:

“In a Violent Nature”

At a lethargic but resolute pace, Johnny (Ry Barrett), once human but now zombie-like, trudges through a dense Canadian forest with the sole purpose of massacring the young people who desecrated his “resting place.” Those long stretches of contemplative wandering, with the camera following from behind, precede the inventive kills in Chris Nash’s effective subversion of slasher film tropes. Rather than spending time with the victims before their final moments, we patiently witness the killer’s trajectory from one murder scene to the next. Only the sounds of nature accompany Johnny’s stride. These choices force the audience into a new dynamic, one still ripe with tension, but also space to ponder our relationship to these types of horror tales. Are we willing to find justification for Johnny’s acts now that see him as a protagonist with a clear goal as a result of an offense? Or is that us projecting our need for logic onto a character that acts on instinct?