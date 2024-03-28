Artistically it’s the most hit-and-miss entry in the current MonsterVerse, lacking the cohesive and distinctive vibe that powered all of the others, whether it was the 2014 “Godzilla” (basically “Close Encounters of the Godzilla Kind”), “Kong: Skull Island” (a bizarro riff on Vietnam movies), “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (the first “team-up” entry, with lots of family melodrama stirred in), or Wingard’s original, gloriously goofy Godzilla-Kong flick, which owed quite a bit to 1960s exploration sci-fi like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and 1980s Hong Kong and American action thriller/buddy films where the two main guys have to have a fistfight before they team up against a dangerous villain.

Rebecca Hall’s anthropologist Ilene Andrews is the main character this time, tending to her adoptive daughter Gia (Kaylie Hottle), and trying to figure out the connection between mysterious energy pulses detected on the Monarch Project’s monster-measuring tech and frenzied drawings that Jia has been scrawling on school desks and scratch paper. The answer—uncovered with help from muckraker/conspiracy podcaster Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), another character from the last movie—is a return to the “Close Encounters with Godzilla” notion, positing that what they’re all experiencing is a combination distress signal and warning about an impending catastrophe. As intimated in trailers and other promotional material, there’s a secret civilization of giant Kong-like primates imprisoned in an unexplored portion of Hollow Earth, plotting their escape and a takeover of the surface world. Their leader is a scarred and sadistic despot who enslaves his own kind in a mining operation in a hellish volcanic cavern, a set that confirms the filmmakers have seen “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” more than once.

As somebody who’s been a booster of this franchise from the beginning, it’s my sad duty to report that “Godzilla x Kong” is all over the place, barely working up a proper head of steam before cutting to something else. It makes "King of the Monsters" seem single-mindedly on-message. And it’s even more larded with redundant and wooden “make sure that everybody in the audience understands everything that’s happening at all times” exposition than the previous films. The showdowns are rousing and often brilliantly choreographed, particularly the finale, a multiple-monster main event with lots of other creatures bustling around in the margins. The live-action and motion capture performances are mostly marvelous, despite the bum dialogue and Wingard’s tendency to rush through sequences and whole relationships that might’ve been extraordinary had they been presented with patience and elegance.