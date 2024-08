Home Entertainment Guide: July 2024

Buy it here

Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland's Civil War Six-Part Documentary

Special Features

"Diary of the Dead"

Man, I miss George Romero. One of the best directors of all time (not just horror, any genre), Romero reshaped the American filmmaking landscape. But by the time this 2007 film was released, a lot of people were taking the master for granted. The reboot of the "Dead" films in "Land of the Dead" was pretty well-received, but the lack of star power for this fifth film "of the Dead" led to it being largely ignored. Sure, it's no "Dawn of the Dead," but few movies are, and it's a reminder that Romero was taking risks with form (making a found footage movie) and playing with interesting ideas late into his career.

Feature commentary by Writer-Director George A. Romero, Director of Photography Adam Swica, and Editor Michael Doherty

For the Record: Feature-Length Documentary on the Film's Cast, Crew & Creation

The Roots: The Inspiration for the Film

The First Week: A Visit to the Set

Familiar Voices: Cameo Outtakes

MySpace Contest Winners: 5 Zombie films from Filmmaker Fans

Character Confessionals

Special Features

"Farewell My Concubine"

One of the best films of the '90s was given a lavish 4K restoration and re-released last year in a new director's cut that I reviewed here. My admiration and love for Chen Kaige's epic period piece should be clear enough in that 4-star review, and so I was happy to learn that Criterion would handle the home release of that version of the film. Everything in that review remains the same, of course, and the physical version includes a few archival pieces (an interview from its theatrical and a documentary from its DVD release) along with a new conversation about the movie between a scholar and a producer. It's a slight release for Criterion, but the film alone makes it worth owning.

NEW 4K RESTORATION of the original director's cut, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New conversation between Chinese-cultural-studies scholar Michael Berry and producer Janet Yang

Documentary from 2003 on the making of the film

Interview from 1993 with director Chen Kaige conducted by journalist Charlie Rose

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by author and scholar Pauline Chen

Special Features

"The First Omen"

What a stunner. Not only is this one of the best debuts of the year, it's one of the best major studio horror films in many years. Taking place before the action of 1976's "The Omen," this superior film stars Nell Tiger Free ("Servant") as an American novitiate named Margaret Daino, who has come to serve at an orphanage in Rome in 1971, where, well, things are getting weird. Something very wrong is happening at Vizzardeli, but Arkasha Stevenson's film is more interested in creating a haunting, unsettling mood than it is in the specifics of the plot. The practical effects rule, Aaron Morton's cinematography is gorgeous, and the editing by Bob Murawski and Amy E. Duddleston is some of the best of the year. This is a fearless piece of filmmaking, filled with artistry and ideas in ways that modern horror is too rarely allowed to be. See it.