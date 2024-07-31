Home Entertainment Guide: July 2024

"Anselm"

It was heartening to see the masterful Wim Wenders premiere two films at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. His best narrative feature in years, "Perfect Days," received more fanfare, but this 3D documentary, now available under the Janus Contemporaries branch of the Criterion Collection, made for an interesting companion. It's a delicate, almost somber portrait of Wim's friend Anselm Kiefer, a painter and sculptor whose work grapples with the complex history of his country. Of course, Wenders doesn't make standard bio-docs, and his film almost marries his art with that of his subject's, especially in 3D. Janus/Criterion includes a 3D Blu-ray in this release, by the way, for those with such technical capabilities.

Meet the Filmmaker, a new interview with director Wim Wenders

Trailer

Special Features

"The Boy and the Heron"

If you thought Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar winner was gorgeous on the big screen, you really need to see it in 4K. This release from GKIDS and Shout is a stunner, a reminder of how beautifully timeless this film already feels. The Dolby track also reminds one of the stunning grace of Joe Hisaishi's score, one of my favorites of the decade. The special features here are also strong, including storyboards and interviews. This will likely be Miyazaki's final film, and it will go down in history as one of the best closing acts in film history. Note: There's a steelbook edition with excellent cover art but the same special features as the standard 4K release.

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Feature-Length Storyboards

Interview with Composer Joe Hisaishi

Interview with Producer Toshio Suzuki

Interview with Supervising Animator Takeshi Honda

Drawing with Takeshi Honda

"Spinning Globe" Music Video

Teasers & Trailers

Special Features

"Brokeback Mountain"

The story of "Crash" becoming one of the most hated Best Picture winners of all time often doesn't include the film that almost everyone thought would win that night, especially after its director, Ang Lee, took home his first trophy: "Brokeback Mountain." Based on the short story of the same name by Annie Proulx, this drama is still incredibly powerful, thanks in large part to Lee's nuanced direction of his performers, especially Oscar nominees Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger, whose snub for the Oscar for Best Actor actually felt like the biggest crime of the night to this critic (as much as I also love PSH's work in "Capote"). Ledger's work here is unreal, a captivating portrait of a man struggling with his place in the world.