“Farewell My Concubine” is a flashback narrative as two opera performers reunite for the first time in years, leading to a look at how they got here. Chen's adaptation of the Lillian Lee novel then jumps back to the 1930s, when a feminine boy named Douzi (Leslie Cheung) and a young man named Shitou (Fengyi Zhang) become allies at the brutally abusive Peking Opera Academy. The boys there are put through intense physical training, ridiculed, beaten, and turned on each other. Because of Douzi’s appearance, he is given female roles, but his growing pains in both his art and himself make him even more of a target. These early scenes of Chen’s film are sometimes hard to watch, partly because Chen draws such natural, moving performances from his young cast. Yin Zhi is particularly compelling in performance scenes as Douzi.

Douzi takes the stage name of Cheng Dieyi, and Shitou becomes Duan Xiaolou as they ascend to prominence on the stage, furthering Chen’s themes of fractured identity. This is a story of boys who are beaten to remove any sense of individuality so they can take on the roles required by the opera. Their names are gone, and they become not just performers but their characters, a theme made even sharper by blurring the lines between the play “Farewell My Concubine” and the people who perform it. Chen then drops the curtain on his characters in the form of the violence and oppression of the Cultural Revolution of China, another thing that tries to dehumanize these people until their identity is completely destroyed.

Tension builds between Dieyi and Xiaolou in the form of Juxian (a stunning Gong Li), who proves the point in a love triangle for Xiaolou’s affection. The love triangle and the performances from Cheung, Zhang, and Gong give “Farewell My Concubine” an emotional register to offset the stories of the shifting art forms and political pressure. When the Cultural Revolution firmly pulls apart its trio of characters, “Farewell My Concubine” is as stark a tragedy as the opera within the film, leading to a series of unforgettable, heartbreaking scenes to close out his three-hour masterpiece.