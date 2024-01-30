Tunes include The Animals’ version of “The House of the Rising Sun;” “Pale Blue Eyes” by The Velvet Underground, and “Sunny Afternoon,” from The Kinks. The Kinks have an important place in Wenders’ filmography; in his classic “The American Friend,” the doomed framer played by Bruno Ganz sings along softly with that group’s “Too Much on My Mind” in his atelier during one of his imperfect days. And, of course, Velvet Underground leader Lou Reed has another song on this soundtrack (guess which) and appeared in Wenders’ sprawling contribution to post-Cold-War international relations, “Faraway So Close!” which also featured a cameo from Mikhail Gorbachev. Alone in his car, looking at the sun coming up, enjoying the music, Hirayama seems to glory in just being present in this moment of life.

And while this is a largely solitary life, there is something about its particulars that speaks to a perhaps specifically male form of wish fulfillment. That is, the desire for a “meaningful” solitude that goes hand in hand with a wish, after a certain age, to just be let be by the world itself. Hirayama only listens to music on cassette; in a more demonstrative kind of character, this would seem a near-insufferable emblem of hipster fetishization (and this is something the movie actually takes up), but with Hirayama, you pick up more of an “everything in its right place” vibe.

Not much happens. There’s a lot of beauty in Hirayama’s world, including the parks in which the designer toilets are situated, and a dark little bar-restaurant and its quiet female proprietor with whom Hirayama forms a halting affinity. At night our hero reads, and when he dreams, he dreams in black and white, in imaginative sequences done in collaboration with Wenders’ wife Donata, a photographer.

Some critics have deemed Wenders’ squeaky-clean look at the life of a guy who, we repeat, cleans toilets for a living, as somewhat evasive. It's true that Wenders takes a pretty scrubbed approach to sanitation work. Which to a certain extent reflects the fact that these installations are practically art objects, but nevertheless…