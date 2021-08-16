Home Entertainment Guide: August 2021

Buy it here

New 2K restoration, approved by writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring film scholar Linda C. Ehrlich

New interviews with Kore-eda and cinematographers Masayoshi Sukita and Yutaka Yamazaki

Deleted scenes

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen

"The Cat O' Nine Tails" (Arrow)

The first of two great Giallo releases from Arrow this month comes courtesy of the Italian King of the genre, Dario Argento. Arrow has long had a serious love affair with Argento, releasing his films in increasingly impressive special editions, and the recipient of such love and care this time is Argento's second film in his so-called "Animal Trilogy" (with "The Bird with the Crystal Plumage" and "Four Flies on Grey Velvet"). Released in 1971, "The Cat O' Nine Tails" stars Karl Malden as a blind man who works with a journalist to solve a murder. It's not as beloved as some of Argento's best works, but this 4K edition makes an argument for it being underrated, including an incredible number of special features, gorgeous packaging, and a 4K restoration from the original film negative.

NEW 4K RESTORATION from the original negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Restored original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks

English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

Audio commentary by critics Alan Jones and Kim Newman

Nine Lives, an interview with co-writer/director Dario Argento

The Writer O' Many Tales, an interview with co-writer Dardano Sacchetti

Child Star, an interview with actress Cinzia De Carolis

Giallo in Turin, an interview with production manager Angelo Iacono

Script pages for the lost original ending, translated into English for the first time

Original Italian, international and US theatrical trailers

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring an original essay on the film by Dario Argento, and writing by Barry Forshaw, Troy Howarth and Howard Hughes

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproduction artcards

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring originally and newly commissioned artwork by Obviously Creative

"Gangs of London"

This is probably the best recent show that you haven't seen. Originally launching on AMC+ back in 2020 and then premiering weekly on AMC earlier this year, it hasn't gotten the attention it deserves (in part because people didn't know when and where to watch the damn thing). Just buy the entire season and thank me later. Produced for Sky Atlantic back in April 2020, the series was created by the brilliant Gareth Evans ("The Raid"), who brings his intense skill with action choreography to a story of a criminal power struggle in the city of London, anchoring it all in the story of a man caught in the middle, played incredibly by future star Sope Dirisu ("His House"). Brutally violent but also grounded in its characters, this is a must-watch.