The Films That Could Shake Up the Oscar Race

Seemingly in second place at the moment is director/writer/producer Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which won the Silver Lion award for directing at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Other notable contenders that made strong impressions through the fests were “King Richard,” “The French Dispatch,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “C’mon, C’mon,” “Cyrano,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Spencer” and “The Humans.”

Meanwhile, the wide-screen sci-fi adventure “Dune,” directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve and currently playing in theaters, is likely to be bestowed with many craft awards and could factor into a few major categories too.

Who’s left?

Usually, it isn’t easy to jump-start an awards campaign so late in the game, but it’s not impossible. Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” made hay by opening wide on December 15, 2004. It went on to collect gold for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. As for 2003’s “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” which opened on December 17, 2003, the voters clearly waited to reward the entire trilogy with its finale, collecting all 11 Oscars that it was nominated for. 2017’s “The Shape of Water” is the last Best Picture winner to open wide in December.

Guillermo del Toro is in the game again with “Nightmare Alley,” a dark psychological thriller that was originally adapted into a 1947 film-noir starring Tyrone Power. This version features Bradley Cooper as an ambitious carny who learns how to manipulate the people around him. The cast features Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, and David Strathairn. It will open wide on December 17.

Here are some of the other end-of-the-year hopefuls that could snatch a chance at Oscar’s top prize: