Sundance 2022: Table of Contents

Links to all of our reviews of the entire program of features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival with dispatches by Brian Tallerico, Marya Gates, Robert Daniels, Isaac Feldberg, and Nick Allen. If it’s not linked yet, check back soon. It will be before 1/30, when the festival ends.

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION (all by Brian Tallerico)

892

“Alice”

“blood”

“Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Dual

Emergency

Master

Nanny

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Watcher

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION (all by Nick Allen)

“Aftershock”

“Descendant”

The Exiles

Fire of Love

“Free Chol Soo Lee”

“I Didn't See You There”

“The Janes”

“Jihad Rehab”

“TikTok, Boom.”

WORLD DRAMATIC COMPETITION (all by Marya Gates)

“Brian and Charles”

“The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future”

“Dos Estaciones”

Gentle

“Girl Picture”

Klondike

Leonor Will Never Die

Marte Um (Mars One)

Utama

You Won't Be Alone

WORLD DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION (all by Robert Daniels)

All That Breathes

Calendar Girls

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Midwives”

The Mission

Nothing Compares

Sirens

Tantura

The Territory

We Met in Virtual Reality

NEXT (by Brian Tallerico & Nick Allen)

“The Cathedral”

“Every Day in Kaimuki”

“Framing Agnes”

“A Love Song”

“Mija”

Riotsville, USA

“Something in the Dirt”

MIDNIGHT (all by Isaac Feldberg)

Babysitter

Fresh

“Hatching”

“Meet Me in the Bathroom”

“Piggy”

Speak No Evil

PREMIERES (by Brian Tallerico & Nick Allen)

2nd Chance

“Am I OK?”

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

Call Jane

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

“Emily the Criminal”

“God's Country”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

La Guerra Civil

Living

“Lucy and Desi”

“My Old School”

“The Princess”

“Resurrection”

“Sharp Stick”

“To The End”

We Need to Talk About Cosby

When You Finish Saving The World

SPOTLIGHT (by Brian Tallerico)

“After Yang”

“Happening”

“Neptune Frost”

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening”

Note: Given how much it’s been covered and a full review running soon, we didn’t cover “The Worst Person in the World” here.

VARIOUS

“Phoenix Rising”

“Summering”

Shorts 

