Sundance 2022: Table of Contents

Links to all of our reviews of the entire program of features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival with dispatches by Brian Tallerico, Marya Gates, Robert Daniels, Isaac Feldberg, and Nick Allen. If it’s not linked yet, check back soon. It will be before 1/30, when the festival ends.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION (all by Brian Tallerico)
“892”
“Alice”
“blood”
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
“Dual”
“Master”
“Nanny”
“Palm Trees and Power Lines”
“Watcher”
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION (all by Nick Allen)
“Aftershock”
“Descendant”
“Free Chol Soo Lee”
“I Didn't See You There”
“The Janes”
“Jihad Rehab”
“TikTok, Boom.”
WORLD DRAMATIC COMPETITION (all by Marya Gates)
“Brian and Charles”
“The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future”
“Dos Estaciones”
“Gentle”
“Girl Picture”
“Klondike”
“Utama”
WORLD DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION (all by Robert Daniels)
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Midwives”
“Sirens”
“Tantura”
NEXT (by Brian Tallerico & Nick Allen)
“The Cathedral”
“Every Day in Kaimuki”
“Framing Agnes”
“A Love Song”
“Mija”
“Something in the Dirt”
MIDNIGHT (all by Isaac Feldberg)
“Fresh”
“Hatching”
“Meet Me in the Bathroom”
“Piggy”
PREMIERES (by Brian Tallerico & Nick Allen)
“Am I OK?”
“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”
“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”
“Emily the Criminal”
“God's Country”
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”
“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”
“Living”
“Lucy and Desi”
“My Old School”
“The Princess”
“Resurrection”
“Sharp Stick”
“To The End”
“When You Finish Saving The World”
SPOTLIGHT (by Brian Tallerico)
“After Yang”
“Happening”
“Neptune Frost”
“Three Minutes: A Lengthening”
Note: Given how much it’s been covered and a full review running soon, we didn’t cover “The Worst Person in the World” here.
VARIOUS
“Phoenix Rising”
“Summering”
Shorts