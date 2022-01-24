Sundance 2022: Sharp Stick, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

When we see Froseth as Sarah Jo, she is doing a lot of watching. Her sister Treina (Taylour Paige) is filming a TikTok dance to capitalize on her previous viral video. Later on, their mother Marilyn (Jennifer Jason Leigh) talks to the daughters about their “origin stories,” and her five California husbands. Dunham’s storytelling then creates an easy but still gripping rhythm as it juxtaposes this with her work as a caregiver for a young boy named Zack, whose mother (Lena Dunham) is expecting a baby with Josh (Jon Bernthal, in his funniest role yet). The first 20 minutes or so are significant in how they give us these colorful vivid characters, keeping us on our toes, while we too feel more observant.

Sarah Jo’s sexual awakening is ignited when she first seeks Josh's verification that he thinks she is beautiful—the scene is a great volley of emotions, between her earnest vulnerability and his initial hesitation, leading then to his own sexual insecurity. She loses her virginity to him right there on the floor of a laundry room, and it begins not just an affair but an odyssey. "Sharp Stick" imagines what it would be like to collect all of your sexual experiences in a short period of time, while facing what a woman like Sarah Jo must understand about what men want. The journey of this realization is whimsical, distressing, and always emotionally sincere.

Dunham has a special touch with subtle chaos, and there’s a great charm in that we’re never sure how one confidently executed scene is going to end, or what realization Sarah Jo will next have that will cause her to act a certain way. There are so many elements that are blissfully kooky or awkward—the amount of yogurt that Sarah Jo always shovels in her mouth, a porn actor (Scott Speedman, just incredible) who is a compliment master, a baby shower that doesn’t actually mean anything to the narrative—and they all fit vividly in the movie's Todd Solondz-esque universe. Dunham is instead more precious about this sexual awakening, and the message behind it about how sexuality is so powerful, it's just a matter of what you do with it.