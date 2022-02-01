Sundance 2022: My Old School, To the End, Mija, Last Flight Home

McLeod recreates this experience like an inside joke, one that doesn’t translate until one knows why these high school stories are particularly significant on a national and psychological scale. For the first act, even though it has smiley and welcoming faces with old buddies sharing the camera and debating about high school memories, it doesn't draw us in. These interviews are contrasted with Alan Cumming doing a lip-sync to the words stated by Brandon himself, who did not want to be on camera. Using Cumming like this turns out to be one of the documentary’s more quirky but hollow approaches.

The visual approach to the story is a bit overzealous, though. A lot of documentaries use animation to fill in the visual gap for storytelling, and yet animation here just adds to the more schmaltzy, cutesy nature this story has for looking back at one’s youth. It's also strange, almost counterproductive to have the interviews then spliced with animation segments that reenact what was said, or have a voice from each form overlapping (McLeod uses a separate voice cast). It’s meant to keep the affair light and fun, to turn their years into an MTV-ready animation show like "Daria," but instead it's distracting.

McLeod has a deeper sentimentality for this story that comes through in the second half of the documentary, when it’s more about getting into why Brandon Lee did what he did, and his former classmates facing it. In these passages, “My Old School” allows for some of Brandon's real flaws to come through without the film trying to push them one way or another. It helps get the story of Brandon across, but the overwrought nostalgia of “My Old School” doesn’t make the overall presentation more interesting.