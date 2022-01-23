Sundance 2022: A Love Song, Something in the Dirt, The Cathedral

The best of the bunch, and the best film I’ve seen at about my halfway point of Sundance, is Max Winter-Silverman’s poignant and lovely “A Love Song,” an intimate story that somehow also holds a quirky, almost Wes Anderson sense of humor around its edges. It’s a beauty, a showcase for two actors who have long been grounding, realistic presences in films that didn’t quite give them this kind of platform. It’s an invigorating debut from a filmmaker who I hope keeps making gentle, graceful little projects like this one for a long time.

“Winter’s Bone” and “Hell or High Water” star Dale Dickey is in every scene of “A Love Song,” anchoring it with an incredibly nuanced performance. Without much dialogue, Dickey gives Faye not just an inner monologue but an entire history. We sense years of a life lived, which has now brought Faye to a camping site near a gorgeous lake in the mountains of Colorado. She doesn’t do much, living off what she can get out of the water and cans of beer she pulls from a cabinet. The film will draw comparisons to “Nomadland,” given how far Faye is off the grid.

But Faye is there for a reason. She’s waiting for someone. As she spins the dial on a radio that always seems to play just the right song for the right moment and meets a couple vacationing at another site along with a quirky group of Indigenous people who are waiting for Faye to move, she waits for a childhood sweetheart named Lito (Wes Studi). They haven’t seen each other in decades, but now they’re both widowed. Faye is clearly nervous, as is Lito when he arrives. They talk about their childhood and their lost partners. They connect, but the film isn’t a traditional love story, it’s more of, well, a song, something to interpret and make your own.