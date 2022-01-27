Sundance 2022: Happening, Neptune Frost, Summering

The movie doesn’t work at all without the absolutely fearless performance from Anamaria Vartolomei at its center. Vartolomei plays Anne, a student in 1963 France with dreams of a prodigious writing career. When she learns she’s pregnant, she sees all of that potential slipping through her fingers, but abortion isn’t legal in France in 1963. “Happening” is an escalating series of encounters and attempts really to terminate a pregnancy. It will be too much for some to take, especially in its realistic portrayal of the lengths Anne is willing to go to end her pregnancy, but its value is in how much it refuses to look away. So many abortion dramas feel like they exploit the plight of women by turning their stories into melodrama. Diwan and Vartolomei very intentionally avoid this, graphically capturing the truth of abortion when it’s forced outside of the safe parameters of the medical profession. It’s more than just a powerful drama, it’s a warning about what it means when politicians try to control a woman’s body.

The diversity of programming in Spotlight is apparent in how it can shift from a character study set in 1960s France to an Afrofuturist musical like Ansia Uzeyman and Saul Williams’ breathtaking “Neptune Frost.” Originally premiering at TIFF (where Marya Gates wrote about it here), “Neptune Frost” is a vision of the future that deeply tied to the roots of African expression through music, clothing, and art. It has the narrative fluidity of something like slam poetry for which Williams is most famous, buoyed by rhythmic, pulsing original songs. It’s not story-driven as much as it is thematically-driven, flowing through ideas with the logic of a poet instead of a traditional cinematic form. I’m not sure I fully grasp all of its cultural depth, but I found it riveting as I allowed its ideas and ambition to wash over me.

“Neptune Frost” is set in Rwanda, opening in a mine that bursts into song after the death of a worker. From there, it bounces around in time and space to tell the story of the miner (Bertrand Nintereste) who grieves that opening death and his connection with a character named Neptune, played by both Cheryl Isheja and Elvis Ngabo. It's a very playful film in its tone and structure, but it also has so much to say about both gender and racial identity. It unfolds like a dream, blending technology created by what is extracted from those coltan mines, but it is dense with ideas and imagery. It is a vibrant act of cultural expression, and I’m eager to read more detailed unpackings of its themes when it’s released later this year.