Sundance 2022: Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Framing Agnes, TikTok, Boom.

But all that may not matter to some, as “Jeen-Yuhs” will captivate people just by existing, by taking them to the brink of a musical movement that officially began with Kanye West’s first album, College Dropout. Over and over, it’s the intrigue of, here’s Kanye West, a future billionaire and self-appointed messiah, trying to get the attention of Roc-A-Fella record employees by rapping “All Falls Down” for them in their offices. Or here’s Kanye West eating at Burger King after getting the call that he finally got signed. “Vision” does have a laugh-out-loud moment when we see Kanye West react to how much it costs to buy a porno mag in Times Square, and then he buys it. The appeal of this documentary isn't so much about a great narrative structure, it’s that we haven’t seen this footage before in part because only Coodie had it.

The footage itself is incredibly raw, which can make the journey cozy and welcome like a home movie about a self-proclaimed narcissist that you still root for. There’s something striking to how Coodie is the only cameraman (at least at this part in the chronology) and how it makes for extensive scenes of just watching West opposite the likes of Scarface (trying to win him over with “Jesus Walks,” with West’s retainers on the table) or the mighty sweet moments he has with his mother Donda West, trying to make her laugh while recounting how he came up with Jay-Z’s “H to the Izzo” hook. If this is the kind of stuff that intrigues you—and you do need to bring your own Kanye West literacy to the saga—then these raw moments will likely work. You may not even mind that they run for about as long as possible, and that sharper filmmaking would know how to make certain moments sing by making them more acute.

The bad news is, at least with this first movie, it has a major storyteller problem. Co-director Coodie commits one of the corniest documentary sins by constantly inserting his own journal entries into the narrative, even though it offers little analytical insight. His voiceover can be helpful in letting us know the who or when of a certain moment—like when his friend Kanye West moves to New York, or how he pursues getting a MTV2 “You Hear It First” segment as his big break. But Coodie also doesn’t hesitate to chime in with what he’s thinking at the time of a particular development, or more or less congratulate himself for believing in West from the beginning and staying on the ride. The irony is that Coodie cites Steve James’ “Hoop Dreams” as a major inspiration for that film, which makes sense to this project’s ambition—but Coodie does not seem to appreciate how that documentary enraptures the viewer in part because of how much director Steve James left himself out of it. Among many uncertainties going into parts two and three of "Jeen-Yuhs," it will be interesting to see if Coodie at all minimizes his presence even as his subject becomes the biggest artist in the world.