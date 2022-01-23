Sundance 2022: Calendar Girls, We Met in Virtual Reality, The Territory

In “Calendar Girls,” the swift, life-affirming documentary by Swedish co-directors Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen, this cadre of talented women, hardworking performers trying to make every day count in their Sisyphean battle against time, take viewers behind the scenes of their exuberant shows.

From the outset, we know this dance troupe is a well-oiled machine. Katherine Shortlidge, the leader of the Calendar Girls, guides them in rigorous practices and plans their performance schedule (usually up to 100 shows) a year in advance. A few of the women hail from gated communities. Others from trailer parks. Some have never danced before.

While the glee they experience dancing provides the initial draw, Loohufvud and Martinsen find rich themes in the ways these women discuss aging. In one frank bar conversation, the dancers discuss assisted suicide, being abandoned by their children, and living in a nursing home. This is also a film about personal freedom defined separately from gender expectations. One dancer wrestles with the responsibilities of being a grandmother, another, the troupe’s talented costume designer, against a dogmatic, controlling husband.

Just as important, however, is the strength and purpose each performer derives from the group. Through stylistic, musical sequences and intimate visual compositions, Loohufvud and Martinsen, vocalize the internal daydreams of each individual woman, as set to an ethereal, whimsical score. Up to its final scene, which recalls “A League of Their Own,” Loohufvud and Martinsen’s heartwarming documentary “Calendar Girls” is an inspirational dance for the young at heart.

At the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns isolated many. If you were lucky, maybe you had a porch or a deck or any old outdoor space that would allow you to, if not plan socially distanced get togethers, at least gather fresh air. Most around the globe were not so lucky. Some turned inward, toward the world of VR to discover the solace and community robbed from them by an unrepentant virus. “We Met in Virtual Reality,” Joe Hunting’s inventive and touching vérité documentary enters the social VR universe to witness the ways the technology has brought comfort, inclusiveness and love in an era of discomfort.