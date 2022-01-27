Sundance 2022: God’s Country, Emily the Criminal, Resurrection

That’s certainly how Sandra (Newton) feels in the excellent “God’s Country,” one of this Sundance’s best films. She’s just exhausted at the systems that have failed around her. And she knows a thing or two about systems, having been both a New Orleans police officer and now a professor at a college in a very different climate, a cold, mountainous region. Sandra moved there with her mother after Hurricane Katrina, and mom has just passed away as the film opens, dropping Sandra into an even darker place in which she has no one to consider but herself. When two hunters choose to park on her property, she politely asks them not to do so. When they refuse, a series of escalating aggressions turn “God’s Country” into a slow-motion crash. Unlike some thrillers, there’s never really a sense that Julian Higgins’ debut could end with reconciliation. It feels like that’s harder than ever in 2022, maybe even impossible.

Newton embodies the slow-burn nature of the film in her performance, turning Sandra into a warrior but also conveying deep sadness and vulnerability. She carries all of it in her body language, clenched and tight in every interaction in a way that feels completely genuine. She deals with racism and sexism on such a daily basis that it’s seeped into her soul. And yet Newton never succumbs to making Sandra feel like a traditional movie victim who's had enough. This isn’t a vengeance thriller as much as a commentary on how these broken structures and gender/racial biases are going to eventually destroy us. At one point, to defuse a situation, Sandra says, “We all gotta play by the same rules if this is gonna work.” We aren’t playing by the same rules. We all know that. And “God’s Country” is very smart in the way it embeds this inequity in a thriller structure.

It’s also quite simply one of the best-looking films of Sundance 2022. Higgins has the eye of a veteran, turning the open spaces of Sandra’s life into something that still feels threatening. Sundance is often filled with debut directorial turns that struggle in terms of camera placement, production design, use of space—the elements that often come with experience—but “God’s Country” has none of that. It’s a film that understands both form and content, merging the two in a story that feels less like a piece of suspenseful entertainment and more like a warning.