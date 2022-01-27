Sundance 2022: Hatching, Piggy, Meet Me In the Bathroom

A veteran of the scene herself, Goodman’s masterstroke with the book was to sit readers down at a booth at the back with that era’s most iconic figures, so they could tell you themselves what happened. “We were all chasing New York City,” she wrote in its introduction. “And for a few magical years, we caught it.” That kind of you-are-there electricity was singular, but in an effort to channel it Lovelace and Southern have pieced their documentary together from a treasure trove of archival footage and audio. Blasting through concert clips, home movies, and contemporaneous interviews, the filmmakers zero in on as many capital-M moments as they can—The Strokes’ rapid ascension and first UK tour, Karen O unleashing her inner banshee on stage, the arrival of LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy—without filling in all the details that surrounded them. The result is a warm but hazy guided tour of a scene as it’s most vividly remembered, rather than how it was.

For those already enamored of the period, “Meet Me In the Bathroom” will prove irresistible. It helps that none of its buzz bands have ever needed an introduction to electrify an audience. (They certainly didn’t back then.) Footage of Karen O and Julian Casablancas getting up on stage at their local dives is imbued with such raw vitality—and additionally charged with our knowledge that it’s history in the making—that it will make converts of those coming in fresh.

Yet this is a film for the nostalgic, not neophytes, and it reminisces about more than just the music. New Yorkers will be especially taken with the mythic portrait of their city, where potential crackled in the air and young artists pilgrimaged to find out who they were. This frame does better by the scene’s four most legendary bands than the others that existed around them. Though the Moldy Peaches show up in the film’s early going, its brief inclusion of acts like The Rapture, TV on the Radio, and Liars feels like an afterthought especially, given all the imperfect parallels created by a 108-minute documentary that’s still trying to cover far too much ground.

Of particular note is the documentary’s depiction of 9/11, which arrives on screen just as it did in real life: abruptly, chaotically, and with an instantly sobering gravity. Only in hindsight was it possible for anyone to register that they had been living in the calm before a storm, and the film reckons with that reckoning by documenting the toll it all took on musicians like Interpol’s Paul Banks, who made his way through the ashes of the World Trade Center, and Kimya Dawson, who wrote the soul-sick “Anthrax” in the attack’s aftermath.