Sundance 2022: When You Finish Saving the World, Living, Call Jane

The “Stranger Things” star plays the awkward Ziggy Katz, a heartfelt young man who has found what he thinks is his purpose by playing cheesy original songs to online fans around the world. He lives for their upvotes, which turn into money for him, and even tells his parents during a fight that he's going to be so much richer than them. He’s a conundrum in that his music sounds sincere and he seems to love the connections he makes, but he does so in terms of quantity, not quality. It’s the amount of followers and the potential he can make, but not in a traditional capitalist sense—he sees this as how success and change are defined now. (Sadly, he might be right.) And that worldview is rocked when he meets Lila (Alisha Boe), a charismatic fellow student who has a much deeper political point of view.

At the same time, the distance between Ziggy and his mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore) is growing. She works at a domestic abuse shelter, which I have to say feels very thinly represented here and presenting her job in a more genuine way might have helped add nuance to Evelyn. It’s just a setting at which she’s destined to meet Kyle (Billy Bryk), the hard-working, morally conscious son of a new resident. Evelyn sees in Kyle what she wishes she saw in Ziggy. They’re really both replacing each other in their lives as Lila has the political acumen of Evelyn and Kyle ignites mom’s maternal instincts in a way that Ziggy just doesn’t now.

These parallel tracks make for some interesting ideas about how we try to shape people to meet our needs, but those themes never cohere into an entertaining or believable feature film. Moore adds some nice grace notes to Evelyn and I’m curious to see Wolfhard grow from his Netflix origins, but I simply didn’t buy these people as ones who exist in the real world. They’re not quite caricatures but they’re closer than they should be. At one point, I wrote down “Is this a Napoleon Dynamite character?” about Ziggy, and I’m still not sure. It feels like Eisenberg is too often looking down on these lost souls, and that he doesn't have the teeth to make this into a satire of blind privilege. It gets lost somewhere in the tonal uncanny valley, as uncertain of what it’s trying to say as Ziggy is stumbling his way through a new song.