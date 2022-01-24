Sundance 2022: Brian and Charles, The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future, Dos Estaciones, Girl Picture

Not every short film translates well into the feature film format, and unfortunately that is the case for “Brian and Charles.” What was a wonderfully weird 13-minute short about depression, isolation, and the power of companionship has been stretched far too thin.

In expanding the story beyond just the relationship between the eccentric Brian (played by British comedian and co-writer David Earl) and his cabbage-loving robot creation Charles (voice by co-writer Chris Hayward), the writers rely heavily on characters who feel like clichés. They’ve added an awkward love interest (an under-used Louise Brealey) and a villain who is basically just a grown up high school bully grown into a town bully. It takes more suspension of disbelief that an entire village would let this man behave this way than it does to believe Brian could build Charles out of a washing machine.

Also held over from the short is the film’s documentary framing, however in this longer iteration it just doesn’t work. In the short, Brian and Charles were interviewed after living together for years, here the documentary crew is already following Brian from the get-go with no explanation. At first it could be interpreted as a commentary on Brian’s mental health, but other characters occasionally acknowledge the never-seen camera crew as well. It might have been less jarring if they leaned a little further into a straight-up mockumentary style.

There are some things that do work. The Wales countryside is striking, and Hayward’s vocal performance as robot Charles, who vaguely looks like a very square Jim Broadbent, is genuinely funny and charming. However, Earl’s eccentricities quickly become grating and by the end you really want a better companion for sweet Charles. What should be a story about the power of companionship inadvertently turns into a cautionary tale about toxic friendships.

With “The Cow Who Sang A Song Into The Future," the feature film follow up to her 2017 short film “And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye,” Chilean director Francisca Alegría continues to use magical realism as a lens through which to examine the devastation of corporate pollution on the country’s failing ecosystems.