Sundance 2022: Nothing Compares, All That Breathes, Tantura

O’Connor, possibly the most divisive pop star of the 1990s, a napalm bomb of ungodly vocals, is the rebellious subject of Kathryn Ferguson’s intimate “Nothing Compares.”

Ferguson’s recounting of the Irish singer’s life, visually told through reenactments and the singer’s narration, begins with the abuse O’Connor suffered as a child—first from her complicated mother, then at the hands of nuns—to her meteoric rise to stardom and her meteoric fall back to earth. While the movie’s namesake of the star-making song doesn’t appear in the film except in a burst of distorted vocals (the Prince estate denied the tune’s use), its absence thematically works in a movie that concerns how institutions force certain words to be left unsaid.

Through O’Connor’s story, Ferguson explicates how Ireland’s conservative worshipping of the Catholic Church propped up a suffocating patriarchal system that demonized women’s bodies, from the banning of contraceptives to the passage of anti-abortion laws. The director chronicles the singer’s mental health struggles, with precision and empathy, packing in a dense array of themes: her artistic ethos, political views in support of Black artists and against the Gulf War and censorship in America.

Even with a cliché and rushed montage at the end that explains how O’Connor’s influence resonates with artists today, Ferguson’s “Nothing Compares” is as bold as her iconic subject.

Laying low to the ground, a rat scurries past the lens, across a dark, empty lot in Delhi, India. The camera pans across the seeming wasteland, and more rodents, almost innumerable, compete for space. As the cacophony of their squeals pitch to queasy, near unbearable levels, a truth becomes apparent: On this urban patch is much more litter than rats. In Shaunak Sen’s clear-eyed, pensive ecological documentary, “All That Breathes,” the rodents aren’t the problem. It's the overwhelming pollution that’s slowly eroding the population of the region’s primary bird: the Black kite. Two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, and their friend Salik, are desperately trying to save them in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.